New Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Coming to Mt. Pleasant, MI

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Mt. Pleasant, MI, is home to the Central Michigan University campus and will soon be home to a new Rally House store coming in mid-2023! Rally House Mount Pleasant will be located within five minutes from the CMU campus, giving students and fans access to tons of Central Michigan gear, plus more sports apparel and localized merch. This future storefront will also bring many job openings to the area, including crucial leadership roles like Store Manager.

Students, family, and fans can count on Rally House Mount Pleasant for all their Central Michigan Chippewas gear. The store will also carry products for many well-known Michigan pro and college teams, along with stylish local apparel and gifts. Visitors can shop with confidence at this future Rally House location thanks to in-stock brands like New Era, Nike, and Mitchell & Ness. Furthermore, this new store will help the local economy with quality employment opportunities.

Residents and college students will have a blast working at Rally House Mount Pleasant, as it allows them to implement their passion for sports into their careers. Future employees will also get to grow their careers while working alongside incredible associates and corporate members. Plus, this leading sports and merchandise retailer stands out by providing impressive benefits and discounts.

Rally House Mount Pleasant will deliver an extraordinary shopping experience for every customer, which is made possible with dedicated, hard-working associates and leadership. This new Rally House storefront in Mount Pleasant, MI, aims to hire essential roles such as Store Manager, Sales Associate, and more positions.

The company is anxious to hear from applicants on how they'll be a great fit for the Rally House Mount Pleasant team. Candidates can sift through employment opportunities and apply today by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Monika Ross, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House