New Rally House Store & Job Opportunities Coming to Merrillville, IN

Rally House

11 Aug, 2023, 11:47 ET

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Indiana is gaining a new Rally House store in the fall of 2023. Rally House Southlake Mall will be situated in Merrillville, IN, at the sprawling Southlake Mall, broadening the company's presence in the southeastern portion of the Chicago market. Fans can count on this future Rally House store for an expansive assortment of popular professional and collegiate teams alongside remarkable local merchandise. Rally House Southlake Mall will also offer a variety of job openings, including important leadership roles.

Rally House Southlake Mall will be an ideal fit for this section of the Chicago metro, as it will supply fans in the area with quality products from top-tier brands like Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and others. This store will offer a large assortment of highly favored teams, such as the Chicago White Sox, Cubs, Bears, Bulls, Notre Dame, Purdue, Illinois Fighting Illini, and more. Furthermore, residents around Merrillville will appreciate the many employment opportunities available at this new Rally House store.

Future Rally House Southlake Mall employees will have fun implementing their love for Chicago-area sports into their careers with this nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer. Rally House also stands out for its supportive team members from corporate to store levels, fast-paced work environment, and competitive benefits and discounts.

Patrons recognize Rally House for an exciting and smooth shopping experience, and the same is expected at this upcoming Southlake Mall location. That's why the company hopes to hire dedicated employees to fill vital roles like Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

The Rally House Recruiting Team is ready to connect with hard-working candidates and fill the various open positions at Rally House Southlake Mall. Interested candidates can explore job openings and apply today at www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 160+ locations across 17 states.

