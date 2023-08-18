New Rally House Store Arrives in Cleveland Market

MENTOR, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is happy to unveil a new location at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, OH, just east of the Cleveland metro. The leading sports and merchandise retailer takes immense pride in broadening its presence in northern Ohio with Rally House Great Lakes Mall. This new storefront brings officially licensed team gear and distinctive localized merchandise to even more devoted fans in the area.

Rally House is rapidly expanding in 2023, including throughout the iconic state of Ohio. "We're so excited to open the ninth Rally House store in the Cleveland market," District Manager Hannah Garcia describes. "Our store is the perfect fit for Great Lakes Mall and all the passionate fans around Mentor, thanks to our awesome staff and wide variety of teams and local gear!"

When visitors stop into Rally House Great Lakes Mall, they'll get to browse many well-known pro and college teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Guardians, Cavaliers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ohio Bobcats, and more. Patrons will also appreciate the high-quality apparel and accessories from reputable brand names such as New Era, '47, Nike, and Mitchell & Ness, to name a few.

Residents and tourists around Cleveland can count on Rally House Great Lakes Mall for local Cleveland and Ohio merchandise. This new store carries an array of local apparel and gifts inspired by area favorites like Bertman Ballpark Mustard, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and others.

Providing an extraordinary shopping experience is a top priority for Rally House Great Lakes Mall. Shoppers can also explore a comprehensive inventory online at www.rallyhouse.com, where items can ship to any state.

Rally House encourages customers to visit the Rally House Great Lakes Mall Store Page and follow the company on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) to stay current on store news, company updates, and more information.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 160+ locations across 17 states.

