New Rally House Store Lands in Ames, IA

AMES, Iowa, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Rally House had the opportunity to branch out to Iowa, the national sports and merchandise retailer took the chance; now, several locations call this midwestern state home. The company is eager to unveil a new storefront in Ames, IA - Rally House Duff Plaza. This store is only a few minutes from the Iowa State University campus, ensuring area students, visitors, and residents have a dependable source for team gear and locally motivated products!

Rally House is aiming for another year of exponential growth, including opening new locations throughout the great state of Iowa. "Ames is full of many diehard Cyclones fans and proud Iowan residents that aren't afraid to show their team spirit and love for the area," describes District Manager Jeremy Treichel. "That's what makes Rally House Duff Plaza the perfect fit, as we have tons of quality sports apparel and local merch for every fan!"

Customers at this new Rally House store in Ames, IA, will find various well-known brand names, including popular options from New Era, '47, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, and others. Furthermore, there are jerseys, hats, memorabilia, and more for many area-favorite college and pro teams, like the Iowa State Cyclones, Iowa Hawkeyes, Northern Iowa Panthers, Drake Bulldogs, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Rally House stands out from other retailers by offering an impressive selection of local apparel and gifts. Rally House Duff Plaza offers localized merchandise features designs inspired by the many recognizable themes and attractions throughout Iowa, with stunning styles from RALLY Brand™ that can't be found anywhere else.

Exceptional customer service and a full inventory are top priorities for Rally House Duff Plaza. Still, a vast selection of apparel and gifts is available at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options to any of the 50 states.

The latest store news and updates can be found on the Rally House Duff Plaza Store Page or by following the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseDuffPlaza) and Instagram (@rallyduffplaza).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

