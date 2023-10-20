New Rally House Store Unveiled in Springfield, MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While Missouri is home to a number of Rally House stores, the company is excited to broaden its reach with its second location in Springfield, MO. Rally House Battlefield Mall resides just 10 minutes south of the Missouri State University campus, which is ideal for students and residents in this part of the city. Shoppers will find all sorts of officially licensed sports apparel for various teams and quality local gifts.

Rally House is on a path of substantial growth, now in southwest Missouri with this new storefront. "The many awesome fans in Springfield deserve a reliable source of team gear and local merchandise," District Manager Andrew Mills says. "Rally House Battlefield Mall is happy to step into that role so that fans can display their team spirit every day of the year!"

Shoppers can trust Rally House Battlefield Mall for quality products from elite brands in the industry, including Adidas, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and others. This new Rally House store in Springfield also offers an array of fan-favorite professional and collegiate teams, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, Missouri State Bears, Missouri Tigers, and many more.

The national sports and merchandise retailer also enjoys helping residents and visitors express their love for their city and state. Rally House Battlefield Mall has local Missouri and Springfield apparel and gifts that draw inspiration from all the great things in the area. Customers will notice popular area names like Mother's Brewing Company and Pineapple Whip in stock at this location.

Rally House Battlefield Mall ensures a smooth shopping experience with plenty of options to consider. Still, patrons can look through even more items at www.rallyhouse.com, which can ship to all states. For the latest updates and company news, Rally House recommends that shoppers visit the Rally House Battlefield Mall Store Page or follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 18 states.

