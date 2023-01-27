New Rally House Store with Employment Opportunities Arriving Soon to Des Moines Metro

CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa has welcomed several new Rally House stores in recent months, with an upcoming location arriving in mid-2023. Rally House Clive will reside on the west side of the Des Moines metropolitan area, only 10 minutes from Drake University. This future Rally House storefront will provide fans surrounding Clive, IA, with an enormous assortment of sports apparel, local merchandise, and various employment opportunities.

Iowa fans love rooting for colleges in their state and surrounding pro teams, including the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas City Chiefs, and others. Thankfully, Rally House Clive will carry a plethora of sports apparel for fans to represent their teams and local merchandise to show hometown pride. Some well-known brands at this upcoming store include Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and New Era. Additionally, this future storefront will bring various job openings to the area, including vital leadership roles.

There's a long list of advantages to working at Rally House Clive, including a friendly, supportive staff at the store and corporate levels. Coming aboard the Rally House team is ideal for area fans that want to blend their love of sports into their career with a leading sports and merchandise retailer. Plus, Rally House works hard to take care of its employees by offering outstanding benefits and discounts.

Customers will also appreciate everything Rally House Clive has to offer them, like a fun shopping environment and top-tier merchandise from brands they know and trust. This unique customer experience starts with hiring dedicated, passionate associates and leadership. Rally House Clive hopes to fill positions such as Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House wants to connect with candidates interested in joining the team to learn how they'll positively impact the store and company while advancing their careers. Those eager to learn more can explore employment opportunities at www.rallyhouse.com/careers and apply for any that catch their attention today.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

