New Ranch House Hostel at YMCA of the Rockies Offers Affordable Mountain Experiences at Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YMCA of the Rockies is accepting reservations at The Hostel at Ranch House - a new community-driven lodging option bordering Rocky Mountain National Park in the picturesque town of Estes Park, Colo. The Hostel at Ranch House offers travelers an affordable, comfortable accommodation in an historic mountain lodge with unencumbered access to the YMCA of the Rockies' vast offerings of guided adventures, activities and programs, and to Rocky Mountain National Park.

"With the addition of the hostel to our popular cabin and lodge rooms, we are continuing our 100-year-old mission to provide an affordable opportunity for travelers on any budget to experience the YMCA and our beautiful Rocky Mountains," said Kellen Toulouse, Brand Manager, YMCA of the Rockies. "The Hostel at Ranch House offers a memorable, authentic Colorado experience for guests and helps build friendships that span the globe."

Housed in a lodge built in the early 1920s, the Hostel at Ranch House sleeps 17 in five bedrooms with two community bathrooms, a large living room, fully-equipped kitchen, large dining area and spacious porch. Reservations start at $29/night and include linens, towels, and access to YMCA of the Rockies activities and programs.

Individual reservations for The Hostel at Ranch House for stays beginning September 26, 2019 are available at https://ymcarockies.org/lodging/ or by calling 888-613-9622. Guests must be at least 18 years old and YMCA of the Rockies member discounts do not apply. Photo are available here.

YMCA of the Rockies is located just outside the town of Estes Park and a one-hour drive from Denver International Airport. Daily activities are available to guests on-site such as rock climbing, archery, and miniature golf, and three meals a day are served buffet-style in a dining hall.

About the YMCA of the Rockies: YMCA of the Rockies puts Christian Principles into practice through programs, staff and facilities in an environment that builds healthy spirit, mind and body for all. To learn more about YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch, visit www.ymcarockies.org and www.snowmountainranch.org. Follow YMCA of the Rockies on Instagram at @ymcarockies.

SOURCE YMCA of the Rockies

