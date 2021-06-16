New Rancho® Monotube Shocks Offer Upgraded Performance for Trucks and SUVs

Each RS7MT shock features an integrated dirt wiper sealing system that helps keep moisture, dirt and other debris from contaminating the shock, and a hardened piston rod that resists scuffs and corrosion. Its large two-inch monotube body filled with all-weather fluid allows for cooler operation, increased vehicle control, and ability to withstand internal temperatures of -40 to 248° Fahrenheit, which makes them ideal for larger wheel and tire packages. A full-floating dividing piston and high-pressure nitrogen gas maintain constant pressure against the hydraulic oil, reducing aeration and shock fade. To smooth out the ride, the RS7MT features an internal rebound bumper, while shouldered rubber bushings help reduce noise, vibration and ride harshness.

This newest offering from Rancho also features an eye-catching design that, like other Rancho products, is designed to fit right out of the box, with application-specific mounting and no need for installing sleeves or other extra hardware. Each RS7MT shock also comes with Rancho's Limited Lifetime Warranty and 90-day Performance Guarantee.

"This was truly a global effort to bring this latest monotube shock from design to manufacture by our teams in North America and Europe," said Martha Remski, business line leader, shocks and struts, North America. "We are very excited that, not only did the teams come together to develop a new product, but they were able to produce a shock offering that meets the tough demands of today's off-road enthusiasts."

"We have been regularly testing these shocks since last year, and I can say unequivocally that they perform as good as they look," added Michael Sype, brand manager, Rancho. "Any truck or SUV driver that is looking for a suspension performance upgrade for their vehicle needs to check out the RS7MT to tackle both on- and off-road trails with precision handling and performance."

Designed by a global team of engineers, the RS7MT is manufactured at Tenneco's Gliwice, Poland, facility and is currently available for select Jeep applications. More part numbers, including for ¾-ton and ½-ton Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota trucks, will be released later this year.

