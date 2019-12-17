New Rand McNally Navigation to Power All Future Devices

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Rand McNally cartographers, engineers, and designers were tasked with developing the company's next-generation mapping and routing engine, they had a dilemma: Create a new, modern platform from scratch, but make sure it retains the time-tested user experience that drivers know and depend upon.

In other words, use the latest technology and design, but don't forget the professional drivers who are accustomed to specific Rand McNally features and their placement within the navigation software.

Two years later, the result is Rand Navigation 2.0: An all-new, upgraded navigation platform with a proprietary router and revamped user experience – and a near non-existent learning curve.

Rand Navigation 2.0 is available on the new TND™ Tablet 85 launching this month and will be part of all new model Rand McNally truck navigation devices. The company also is offering the navigation software as an Android app for trucking fleet subscription.

Key features of Rand Navigation 2.0 are:

Modern, clean interface : New skeuomorphic icons and graphics make the screens eminently glanceable and the high-contrast coloration helps readability.

: New skeuomorphic icons and graphics make the screens eminently glanceable and the high-contrast coloration helps readability. Upgraded mapping: 3-Dimensional buildings and landmarks displayed in cities and highly populated areas; stacked type and road labels bend and follow the feature for easier reading; exits are boxed for high visibility, plus federal and state roads are marked with visual shields.

3-Dimensional buildings and landmarks displayed in cities and highly populated areas; stacked type and road labels bend and follow the feature for easier reading; exits are boxed for high visibility, plus federal and state roads are marked with visual shields. Improved routing: Routing is optimized with sophisticated connected features, such as real-time, traffic-influenced routing. In order to provide the best navigation experience possible, Rand McNally truck routing incorporates more than one hundred thousand proprietary, truck-specific attributes, derived from the company's decades-long experience in mapping. The software also includes powerful navigation tools such as dynamic weather overlays (precipitation, dew point, temperature, and wind speed and direction) that can be adjusted according to driver preference to render the right balance of opacity to reveal the navigation maps underneath. Such data display makes it safer for drivers, who can plan for what's ahead, as well as easier to plan routes knowing what's down the road.

Routing is optimized with sophisticated connected features, such as real-time, traffic-influenced routing. In order to provide the best navigation experience possible, truck routing incorporates more than one hundred thousand proprietary, truck-specific attributes, derived from the company's decades-long experience in mapping. The software also includes powerful navigation tools such as dynamic weather overlays (precipitation, dew point, temperature, and wind speed and direction) that can be adjusted according to driver preference to render the right balance of opacity to reveal the navigation maps underneath. Such data display makes it safer for drivers, who can plan for what's ahead, as well as easier to plan routes knowing what's down the road. Quick and smooth: The new navigation engine renders maps and routes very quickly, providing smooth, flowing transitions.

The new navigation engine renders maps and routes very quickly, providing smooth, flowing transitions. Trucker tested. Trucker approved.: While the user interaction is deliberately "familiar" for drivers, Rand McNally's beta test drivers used the navigation for months, providing feedback and helping tweak the final user experience. Here's what a few of them had to say:

"It's fast, the pinch and zoom are awesome."

"The new app also provides better details of local roads."

"I LOVE the clarity – higher resolution -- of the bright screen."

For more information on the Rand Navigation 2.0 app for subscription, visit https://fleet.randmcnally.com/solutions/navigation

About Rand McNally – Rand McNally is transforming personal and business travel with its revolutionary connected vehicle technology and consumer electronics. Rand McNally's mission is to deliver innovative products and services that enrich life's journey in four key segments: Consumer Electronics, Consumer Travel, Commercial Transportation, and Education. Learn more at randmcnally.com

©2019 RM Acquisition, LLC d/b/a Rand McNally. All rights reserved.

Rand McNally, the globe logo, and TND are registered trademarks of RM Acquisition, LLC d/b/a Rand McNally.

