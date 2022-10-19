New Rankings of US Research Institutions Reveal Economic Benefits to Host Regions

Heartland Forward releases new report tracking tech transfer; building on previous research to offer policy suggestions aimed at increasing regional economic outcome

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology transfers – or outputs from research institutions that lead to innovation beyond the walls of academia – are essential fuel for the economic growth of state economies. Building on the insights offered in Research to Renewal: Advancing University Tech Transfer, published in May 2022 and released at the organization's flagship event, Heartland Summit, Heartland Forward's new report From Research to Renewal, Part 2: States Realizing the Potential of Research Institutions provides the first new benchmark comparison for public universities structured as part of a state system and also considers institutions (hospitals, private research institutes and federal labs) that do not grant degrees but are important sources of research and innovation that bolster state economies.

By presenting data that is useful for improving technology transfer and increasing the impact of universities and research institutions on their states' economies, the report supports governors, state agencies and state legislatures – the ultimate guardians of economic development – in making informed decisions about the future.

The rankings

Top 10 State University Systems for Tech Transfer*

University of California System State University System of Florida University of Texas System University System of Ohio University of North Carolina System University of Illinois System Arizona Board of Regents University of Massachusetts System University of Georgia System University of Colorado System

*Ranking of systems for which data was available

Top 10 Research Institutions for Tech Transfer*

Mayo Foundation Medical Education Research, Minn Boston Children's Hospital, Mass Wistar Institute, Penn U. of Texas Southwestern Medical Center , Texas Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Calif Massachusetts General Hospital, Mass Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, N.Y. Cleveland Clinic, Ohio Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Mass Brigham Women's Hospital, Mass

*Ranking of institutions for which data was available

Key recommendations

To achieve better outcomes, Heartland Forward recommends:

Renewing the promise of innovation-driven economic growth in the United States through investments in scientific and technological innovation.

through investments in scientific and technological innovation. Working together to strategically invest and deploy resources as state government and university officials.

Bolstering technology transfer out of regional university research-based centers of excellence.

Encouraging reporting, accountability and greater participation in the Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM) survey by public institutions.

Pooling invention disclosures and patents.

Increasing technology transfer efficiency by adopting best practice in commercialization at technology licensing offices (TLOs).

Using alumni foundation investments as venture capital.

