New Rap Artist Bully Boss Coming Out of Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bully Boss the First artist to be released from Mount Olympus Entertainment Distribution Inc. will be dropping his first song Birds Chirping Dec 13th.

Miami stays hot. But now, it's about to get even hotter. New rap Artist Bully Boss, aka NAD, aka Night and Day, coming straight out of Mount Olympus Entertainment Distribution Inc., M.O.E.D Inc., is on the scene. He's believed to be the next heat wave to come out of Miami, Florida. Dress yourself for the occasion because it's going to be hot. You never know what to expect from him because he appears to be very versatile and owns his craft. Meaning there's many surprises to come. The first single hits the ground running through your hood like a brush fire soon. Brace yourself and enjoy the ride. Even the birds will be chirping on his arrival.

He was born as Geredith Allen Alexandre on May 22, 1998 to his Parents Nesly and Catrice Alexandre in Miami, Florida where he was raised just north of liberty city. Music was always a passion of his, so he kept his ears to the street but he didn't pursue it until his late teenage years, when it became a necessity. His Father Nesly Alexandre, Nappy Nes, owns an independent record label called Mount Olympus Entertainment Distribution Inc., M.O.E.D Inc., which he did not release any artist, due to their bad work ethics and commitments. Bully noticed the situation and told his father he wanted to be the first artist. From there he started writing songs that impressed the people in his surroundings. This then convinced the label that he was actually ready to be released. He goes by the name Bully Boss, due to his commanding presence, also NAD for Night and Day because of his versatility when it comes to music. He doesn't just let the music get into him, he becomes the music, being influenced by great artist such as Tupac, Notorious BIG, Jay Z, Dmx, Rick Ross and many more.

Bully isn't out to change the rap game but as he says, "leave a dent that you can't fix".

