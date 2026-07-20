New Real Estate Platform Montrealhomeappraisal.com Challenges "Speculative" Valuations as Average Montreal Home Prices Top $1M

MONTREAL, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Montreal housing market enters a pivotal spring season with average sold prices reaching $1,008,234 (CTV News), a new platform is launching to bridge the gap between market speculation and household reality. Co name has released a new suite of transparency tools designed to educate buyers on the true "math" of affordability, backed by a massive dataset of over 500,000 properties.

While median prices for single-family homes have climbed to $632,000—and plexes to $850,000—the platform's data highlights a significant disconnect. With the average Montrealer earning $76,000 after tax, traditional lending math suggests a sustainable home price is closer to $500,000 for a typical family.

"The most expensive purchase of your life shouldn't be based on a 'black box' of market comparables that ignore what people actually earn," says Chaz Desousa, founder of Montrealhomeappraisal.com. "Our mission is to make high-level data accessible so the public can be properly educated. By leveraging our database of over half a million properties, we provide the historical context—like the fact that the average interest rate since 1951 has been 8%—so people can make decisions based on long-term sustainability."

We are beginning its operations in Montreal with dedicated portals in English, French, and Spanish:

The CHA Approach to Valuation

To provide a more accurate picture of property value in Montreal, the platform utilizes the CHA Approach, which combines the three critical methodologies and market conditions:

The Cost Approach: Evaluates what it would cost to replace the building today, accounting for current material and labor costs in Montreal.

Evaluates what it would cost to replace the building today, accounting for current material and labor costs in Montreal. The Market Approach: Traditional analysis using recent comparable sales in the same borough to gauge current demand.

Traditional analysis using recent comparable sales in the same borough to gauge current demand. The CHA Income-to-Value Pivot: A unique layer that weights property value against median local incomes to identify speculative bubbles.

Essential Tools for Montreal Buyers

In addition to property valuations, the platform provides specialized tools to navigate the hidden costs of Montreal real estate:

Welcome Tax Calculator : Estimate the land transfer tax (mutation tax) specific to Montreal's tax brackets.

Estimate the land transfer tax (mutation tax) specific to Montreal's tax brackets. Mortgage Payment Calculator : Forecast monthly costs based on current rates and historical norms.

Forecast monthly costs based on current rates and historical norms. Affordability Calculator: Determine "True Purchase Power" based on net income and Debt Service Coverage.

About CanadianHomeAppraisal.com.

We are a data-driven real estate initiative dedicated to housing transparency and financial education. Utilizing a comprehensive database of over 500,000 properties, the platform empowers residents to navigate the complex real estate landscape, providing multilingual support to serve Montreal's diverse community.

SOURCE Montrealhomeappraisal.com