New Reality Renovation TV Show, "Cabin Wars: Flip It To Win It" To Set In Robert, Louisiana

COVINGTON, La., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servio Capital, a highly accomplished real estate development company, is producing a 5-season reality TV show series called, "Cabin Wars: Flip It To Win It." The show will surround the renovations of cabins on their newly acquired RV park in Robert, LA. 

Contestants on the show will undertake the challenge of modernizing outdated cabins, all within a $20,000 budget, to craft chic glamping spaces. The intense competition requires them to complete the renovations within a tight 30-day timeframe for a chance to win a $40,000 cash prize. 

Ryan Enk, CEO at Servio Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming show: "We've hand-selected top contestants from across the country, and we're eager to witness their transformation of these spaces into glamping havens for our park."

The filming will begin Jan. 8, 2024 and will be available on Amazon Prime, YouTube and Vimeo this spring. For more information about the show head to the "Cabin Wars: Flip It To Win It" Linktree. (www.linktr.ee/cabinwars) 

About Servio Capital:

Servio Capital is an accomplished real estate development company with an impressive track record spanning 15 years, and based in Covington, Louisiana. The company specializes in hard money lending, development, multi-family, value ad, core plus properties, hotel-to-apartment conversions, condo conversions, hotels, and luxury RV Resorts.

