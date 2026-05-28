New Realtor.com® Report Explores How AI Wealth Is Reshaping the Bay Area Housing Market

AI Equity Liquidity Added an Estimated $198,000 to Down Payments on Entry-Level Luxury Homes in 2025 in the Bay Area and the Effect Is Spreading Down Market

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from Realtor.com®, the AI boom is reshaping Bay Area real estate and its impact is most visible at the closing table. In 2025, Bay Area luxury homebuyers put down a median of 35% on their purchases, a full 6.6 percentage points above where they stood before the rate surge of 2023. On a $3 million entry-level luxury home, that's roughly $198,000 more cash at closing, driven by AI workers liquidating equity and putting it straight into real estate.

When mortgage rates spiked in 2023, buyers everywhere put more money down to manage higher monthly payments. Down payments rose in luxury markets across the country — including Miami, Austin, and New York. But as rates eased in 2024 and 2025, those markets pulled back. In the Bay Area, they didn't.

Miami, Austin, and New York all retreated to their pre-2023 baselines by 2025. The Bay Area held at 35% in 2025— 6.6 percentage points above its own pre-2023 level of 28.4%. The divergence isn't explained by high prices, a strong tech industry, or concentrated financial wealth. New York has all three. What the Bay Area has that the others don't is a dense cluster of AI-native companies whose equity began converting to cash at scale starting in 2024, through employee tender offers, secondary market sales, and surging company valuations.

"The Bay Area down payment data tells us something the mortgage rate story can't explain on its own," said Jiayi Xu, economist at Realtor.com®. "Buyers in Miami, Austin, and New York put more down to buy a home in 2023 — and pulled back as rates eased. Bay Area luxury buyers didn't follow that pattern. The persistent elevation in down payments, timed precisely to when AI equity began converting to liquid cash at scale, points to a localized wealth effect that is reshaping who can compete at the top of the market."

How AI Equity Started Flowing Into Housing

When mortgage rates surged in 2023, homebuyers across the country responded by putting more cash down and borrowing less. At the same time, tech workers were converting AI equity into cash at extraordinary scale, through employee tender offers, secondary market sales, and anticipated IPOs, and directing that wealth into home purchases. The result is two forces, the mortgage rate shock and AI boom, pushing in the same direction simultaneously, which makes isolating either one genuinely difficult. The mortgage rate shock is the baseline story, it explains the broad 2023 spike visible across every market. The AI wealth effect is the residual: the portion of elevated Bay Area luxury down payments that persists even as rates ease, exceeds comparable wealthy metros, and tracks the timing of AI equity liquidity events.

The 2020–2022 baseline captures the pre-AI condition: low rates and no meaningful AI wealth concentration. This period serves as the reference point against which subsequent shifts are measured. The 2023 transition year is where both forces collided: peak mortgage rates and the early AI boom arrived simultaneously, making it impossible to isolate either cleanly. The 2024–2025 period is the diagnostic window — rates began easing, which should have unwound any purely rate-driven behavior, while AI equity liquidity accelerated sharply through employee tender offers and secondary market transactions. Markets where downpayment trends retreated toward the baseline tell the rate story. In the Bay Area, where down payments remained elevated in 2024-2025, another factor is the likely explanation: AI wealth reset housing norms.

AI companies are staying private longer, and employees holding valuable but illiquid equity needed another path to cash. Starting in 2024, that path opened at scale. Secondary transactions involving venture-backed startups hit a projected record high in 2024, with companies like OpenAI, Stripe, and Databricks organizing tender offers to pay employees — a sharp departure from the traditional IPO route.

The companies driving this are clustered squarely in the Bay Area. OpenAI allowed current and former employees to participate in annual tender offers beginning in 2024, and Stripe, Anthropic, and Databricks have each given employees structured opportunities to sell shares as valuations soared. That liquidity landed somewhere and the Bay Area housing market is where much of it went.

Bay Area Luxury Buyers Are Still Putting More Down — Even as Rates Ease

Luxury homes in this analysis are properties priced in the top 10% of local listings — a threshold that sits around $3 million in the Bay Area.

Bay Area luxury down payments peaked at 38.3% in 2023, in line with the national rate-driven response. As rates came down, the share partially retreated — but stopped well above the pre-2023 baseline. The 6.6-point residual gap tracks directly with the acceleration of AI equity liquidity. Starting in 2024, employee tender offers, secondary market transactions, and record AI company valuations put significant cash into the hands of a concentrated group of tech workers. Some of that cash went into homes.

Where Peer Markets Pulled Back, the Bay Area Held

Miami, a premier luxury market with no meaningful AI-company concentration, saw down payments spike in 2023 and retreat quickly. Austin, a major tech hub, followed the same arc, landing back near 25% by 2025. New York, with both significant tech presence and deep financial wealth, also normalized. In all three metros, the 2023 spike was a rate story, and the rate story ended when rates came down.

In the Bay Area, the rate story only explains 2023. What sustained elevated down payments through 2024 and 2025 is something specific to the Bay Area: a dense, AI-native workforce with liquidity that didn't exist before — and that no comparable market has.

"Austin has tech. New York has wealth. Both saw their luxury down payment shares normalize as rates came down. The Bay Area did not," said Xu. "The divergence maps directly to when AI equity liquidity events accelerated. A specific, concentrated source of new wealth is reshaping competition at the top of the Bay Area market — and it's not going away."

The Effect Is Spreading Below the Luxury Tier

The signal is clearest at the top — but it's moving down. In the $750,000 to $1.5 million price range, the median down payment held flat at 20.0% throughout the study period. That stability is misleading. The share of buyers in this tier putting down more than 30% has grown, and seven-figure down payments have become more common.

Two forces are likely driving it. Young AI professionals are targeting mid-market homes with far more cash than typical buyers at that price point, pushing the upper tail of the distribution higher while the median holds. At the same time, buyers originally shopping in the $1.5 million to $3 million range, crowded out by AI-liquid competitors, are moving down to the mid-market and bringing outsized financial profiles with them. Either way, conventional buyers are facing stiffer competition at price points that used to be out of reach for AI workers.

Bay Area Luxury Down Payment Shares vs. Peer Markets (2022–2025)

Market 2020-2022 (Pre-Rate Shock) 2023 (Peak Rates) 2025 (Post-Easing) Bay Area 28.4 % 38.3 % 35 % Miami, FL 27.9 % Elevated 32.5% Near pre-2023 levels 25% Austin, TX 23.3 % Elevated30% 25 % New York, NY 30 % Elevated 35.9% Near pre-2023 levels 30%

Methodology

Down payment data are sourced from Optimal Blue and reflect 30-year fixed-rate purchase mortgages for primary residences. Government-backed loans are excluded, as their down payment requirements could be different. Luxury homes are defined as properties priced in the top 10% of local listing prices, based on listing data from Realtor.com®.

About Realtor.com®

For over 30 years, Realtor.com® has connected buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 real estate site REALTOR® agents recommend, Realtor.com® delivers consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media Contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com