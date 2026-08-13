New Reasons for Travelers to Stay, Play and Explore in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daytona Beach area, known for its beautiful beaches, rich motorsports history and family-friendly attractions, will have new hotel, dining, and attraction openings for visitors to enjoy throughout the remainder of 2026.

Whether it's a first-time or returning visitor, there's always new coastal fun to discover in Daytona Beach. Here's a look at just some of the new developments within the destination:

New hotel openings

Residence Inn by Marriott Ormond Beach: The Residence Inn by Marriott is a 137-room, five-story oceanfront property that is projected to open before the end of the year. Located in Ormond Beach, the hotel will have 137 extended-stay guestrooms and amenities will include a lobby pool bar, meeting space, complimentary breakfast area, elevated outdoor pool with ocean views, business center, fitness center, guest self-laundry, and sundry shop.

The Residence Inn by Marriott is a 137-room, five-story oceanfront property that is projected to open before the end of the year. Located in Ormond Beach, the hotel will have 137 extended-stay guestrooms and amenities will include a lobby pool bar, meeting space, complimentary breakfast area, elevated outdoor pool with ocean views, business center, fitness center, guest self-laundry, and sundry shop. TownePlace Suites by Marriott Daytona Beach Oceanfront: Located in Daytona Beach, the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Daytona Beach is also expected to open before the end of the year and will feature extended-stay spacious suites with full kitchens, oceanfront event space and bar/lounge.

Located in Daytona Beach, the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Daytona Beach is also expected to open before the end of the year and will feature extended-stay spacious suites with full kitchens, oceanfront event space and bar/lounge. Casa Del Mar , a Hilton Vacation Club, is expected to reopen before the end of 2026 under the Hilton Grand Vacations umbrella following a complete interior renovation. The rebrand reflects HGV's continued investment in the Daytona Beach area, where the company already has an established footprint. The oceanfront property offers studios and spacious one- and two-bedroom villas, most with full kitchens, washers and dryers, and private balconies overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Guests have direct beach access alongside an Olympic-sized beachfront pool and outdoor hot tub. On-site amenities include a poolside bar and lounge, grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center and a game room.

, a Hilton Vacation Club, is expected to reopen before the end of 2026 under the Hilton Grand Vacations umbrella following a complete interior renovation. The rebrand reflects HGV's continued investment in the Daytona Beach area, where the company already has an established footprint. The oceanfront property offers studios and spacious one- and two-bedroom villas, most with full kitchens, washers and dryers, and private balconies overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Guests have direct beach access alongside an Olympic-sized beachfront pool and outdoor hot tub. On-site amenities include a poolside bar and lounge, grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center and a game room. Drury Plaza Hotel Daytona Speedway: The destination's collection of accommodations will grow in the summer 2027 with the anticipated opening of the Drury Plaza Hotel Daytona Speedway. The seven-story hotel will be conveniently located near Interstate 95, Daytona International Speedway, ONE DAYTONA and Daytona Beach International Airport. Plans for the property include 180 guest rooms, more than 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, complimentary parking, an outdoor pool and spa, a fitness center, a lobby market and an on-site kitchen and bar dining option.

New dining opportunities

Among the new dining happenings in the destination include:

Billy's Tap Room: Located on the beachside along Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach, Billy's Tap Room has reopened after significant renovations. One of the original restaurants of Ormond Beach with a history dating back to 1922, Billy's Tap Room is under new ownership with a fresh atmosphere but that same historic feeling that made it a favorite among locals and visitors alike. The menu will include seafood and steaks along with beer and wine on tap and live entertainment.

Located on the beachside along Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach, Billy's Tap Room has reopened after significant renovations. One of the original restaurants of Ormond Beach with a history dating back to 1922, Billy's Tap Room is under new ownership with a fresh atmosphere but that same historic feeling that made it a favorite among locals and visitors alike. The menu will include seafood and steaks along with beer and wine on tap and live entertainment. ONE DAYTONA has several new dining openings: Tianos' Cucina Italiana has opened a new concept next door – Tiano's Wine Bar and Deli – which offers wine, hot and cold sandwiches, homemade breads, Italian market goods, specialty meats and cheeses, as well as prepared dishes to go. Grain & Berry, a superfood café known for its acai bowls, smoothies, flatbreads and whole fare Pink FRYDAY, which offers Korean fried chicken, paired with various milk teas that deliver a crispy and refreshing taste experience. Expected to open later this year, F&D Cantina , a popular Orlando-based restaurant concept, that will bring a vibrant cantina with bold flavors, handcrafted cocktails, and a high-energy dining experience to a standard dining area and patio, two dining areas for groups, a speakeasy tequila bar and a rooftop bar.

has several new dining openings: Mr. Dunderbak's Bavarian Restaurant has moved their establishment to downtown Daytona Beach along Beach Street. The German-themed restaurant/deli/pub serves up German pub-style dishes along with a premium bottled beers and wines from around the world.

has moved their establishment to downtown Daytona Beach along Beach Street. The German-themed restaurant/deli/pub serves up German pub-style dishes along with a premium bottled beers and wines from around the world. White Castle, home of The Original Slider and America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is coming to Daytona Beach with an expected Grand Opening along LPGA Boulevard in later this year. The Daytona Beach Castle will be designed in White Castle's modern "neighborhood" prototype style. Plans call for indoor seating, outdoor seating, and two drive-thru lanes where team members will deliver orders directly to cars.

home of The Original Slider and America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is coming to Daytona Beach with an expected Grand Opening along LPGA Boulevard in later this year. The Daytona Beach Castle will be designed in White Castle's modern "neighborhood" prototype style. Plans call for indoor seating, outdoor seating, and two drive-thru lanes where team members will deliver orders directly to cars. SoNapa Grille will be opening a new location in Daytona Beach Shores this fall. Inspired by California Wine Country, SoNapa Grille, which also has a location in Ormond Beach, will serve hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood.

Attractions and venues

Jackie Robinson Renovations : Jackie Robinson Ballpark continues to blend baseball history with enhanced fan and player experience following a major modernization project. Improvements to the home of the Daytona Tortugas, a Cincinnati Reds affiliated minor league team, include a new multi-story player-development facility, updated clubhouses, indoor batting cages, fitness areas, upgraded dugouts, accessible parking, club seating, team stores and infrastructure enhancements. The Tortugas will wrap up their 2026 season in early September. The historic ballpark is where Jackie Robinson played in the first integrated Major League Baseball spring training game in 1946. The venue is designated as a National Commemorative Site and is part of the African American Civil Rights Network.





: Jackie Robinson Ballpark continues to blend baseball history with enhanced fan and player experience following a major modernization project. Improvements to the home of the Daytona Tortugas, a Cincinnati Reds affiliated minor league team, include a new multi-story player-development facility, updated clubhouses, indoor batting cages, fitness areas, upgraded dugouts, accessible parking, club seating, team stores and infrastructure enhancements. The Tortugas will wrap up their 2026 season in early September. The historic ballpark is where Jackie Robinson played in the first integrated Major League Baseball spring training game in 1946. The venue is designated as a National Commemorative Site and is part of the African American Civil Rights Network. Ocean Center $40 million renovation project: The Ocean Center is undergoing a $40 million renovation. Upgrades include new arena seating, a new arena floor, LED lighting, sound system enhancements, refreshed greenroom and backstage areas, and new interior and exterior paint. These enhancements will modernize and transform the facility in an effort to expand entertainment options and continue to provide a top-tier experience for large-scale conventions and tradeshows that strengthen our local economy.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Often called home of the world's most famous beaches, Daytona Beach, Florida, continues to delight and surprise visitors with its diverse and growing array of attractions. The Daytona Beach area is made up of several cities and towns including Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, Holly Hill and South Daytona. The destination has long been known for its iconic beaches and rich auto racing history but today a slate of exciting new attractions, upscale lodging, a vibrant arts scene and an amazing collection of parks, preserves and outdoor activities are all part of Daytona Beach's year-round appeal. To receive a complimentary Daytona Beach Destination Guide, find a place to stay, or book your next adventure, visit DaytonaBeach.com. #LoveDaytonaBeach.

Media Contact:

Andrew Booth, Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

[email protected] | (386) 255-0415, ext. 125

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau