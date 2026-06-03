Celebrate Independence Day, America's 250 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Fourth of July is going to be a special one as America's celebrates its 250th birthday and Daytona Beach commemorates its 150th birthday. For visitors seeking a coastal destination to celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend, the Daytona Beach area will be attractive spot with 23 miles of pristine beaches, festive events and family-friendly attractions:

July 4th Veterans Parade on Main Street: Visitors can kick off their July 4th morning with the annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade on historic Main Street in Daytona Beach at 10 a.m. The parade pays tribute to veterans and first responders and features local military organizations, combat veterans, and the city's police and fire departments.



In addition to the parade, there will be a special July 4th Veterans Ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. by the Clock Tower between the Boardwalk and the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort at 100 North Atlantic Avenue.

Live music at the Daytona Beach Bandshell: Summer in Daytona Beach brings back a great Daytona Beach tradition – free tribute concerts at the iconic Daytona Beach Bandshell.



On July 4th weekend, there will be two tribute concerts. The Alter Eagles, a tribute band to all-time best-selling band in North America, will perform on Saturday, July 4 at 7:15 p.m. followed by a Fourth of July fireworks show over the Atlantic Ocean. On Friday, July 3 at 7:15 p.m., the U.S. Bee Gees - The Bee Gees Tribute are scheduled to perform.



The concerts are part of the summer concert series at the historic coquina amphitheater and are free for the public and reserved VIP tickets are also available.

Fireworks in the Daytona Beach area: In addition to fireworks show at the Daytona Beach Bandshell, the Daytona Beach area will host even more July 4th pyrotechnics displays throughout the community.



The City of Ormond Beach will have its annual July 4th celebration at Rockefeller Gardens, City Hall Plaza and Fortunato Park. The celebration includes live music and food vendors with a fireworks show. In Port Orange, a July 4th community festival will take place at City Center Park that will also include fireworks and a drone show.

Wrestling at the Ocean Center: The Ocean Center Convention Complex, which has hosted many memorable wrestling events in its history, will host the 10th annual Star-Spangled Slammer from Atomic Legacy Wrestling (ALW) on Saturday night, July 4.

1776: The Tony Award-winning musical explores the tension, bravery, and brilliance behind America's defining moment – the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Presented by the Halifax Repertory Theater, shows run from Friday, June 26 through Sunday July 5 at the Daytona State College's News-Journal Center.

Make it a beach day: Any vacation getaway to the Daytona Beach area should include a beach day. Visitors can spend the day relaxing or playing on the area's 23 miles of world-famous beaches where they will discover loads of family-friendly activities such as swimming, biking, fishing, surfing, parasailing, paddle boarding, kayaking, jet skis, boats and more.

Attractions, dining and so much more: In between the events, playing on the beach, and the fireworks, visitors will have plenty of attractions to explore during a visit to Daytona Beach. Make a pit stop at Daytona International Speedway for a track tour, which includes the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. Climbing the 203 steps to the top of the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse or explore the aquatica world at the Marine Science Center or the Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure, the destination's first aquarium offering.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Often called home of the world's most famous beaches, Daytona Beach, Florida, continues to delight and surprise visitors with its diverse and growing array of attractions. The Daytona Beach area is made up of several cities and towns including Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, Holly Hill and South Daytona. The destination has long been known for its iconic beaches and rich auto racing history but today a slate of exciting new attractions, upscale lodging, a vibrant arts scene and an amazing collection of parks, preserves and outdoor activities are all part of Daytona Beach's year-round appeal. To receive a complimentary Daytona Beach Destination Guide, find a place to stay, or book your next adventure, visit DaytonaBeach.com. #LoveDaytonaBeach.

Media Contact:

Andrew Booth, Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

[email protected] | (386) 255-0415, ext. 125

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau