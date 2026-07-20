Less Than 90 Days Until 34th Annual Biketoberfest® Rally In Daytona Beach on Oct. 15-18

Biker events, scenic rides, racing, industry's top vendors and concerts

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than 90 days, the Daytona Beach area will once again welcome motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country for the 34th annual Biketoberfest® rally, taking place Oct. 15-18 throughout Volusia County.

Known as one of the top motorcycle rallies in the nation, the four-day event brings together riders of every style and generation to enjoy Florida's fall riding season. Visitors can experience live music, the motorcycle industry's top vendors, custom bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic riding along iconic routes including A1A, historic Main Street and the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop.

"Biketoberfest® has become one of our signature annual events and a tradition that motorcycle enthusiasts look forward to every year," said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Whether you're visiting for the first time or making your annual return, there's something special about experiencing the camaraderie of all attendees, our scenic coastal roads, and the energy throughout the destination. We look forward to welcoming everyone for another memorable Biketoberfest®."

The official Biketoberfest® mobile app, available as a free download, will continue to provide the latest event information, schedules and maps for the four-day rally. The popular MotoPassport Scavenger Hunt will also return, giving participants the opportunity to earn an exclusive collectible coin by checking in at designated rally locations through the Biketoberfest® mobile app.

Biketoberfest® attendees will also find several new additions throughout the destination. Two new hotels are expected to open — the Residence Inn by Marriott Ormond Beach and TownePlace Suites by Marriott Daytona Beach Oceanfront. Riders can also visit the newly reopened Billy's Tap Room, one of Ormond Beach's most iconic restaurants, which traces its history back to 1922 and recently completed an extensive renovation project.

About Biketoberfest®

The Daytona Beach area welcomes motorcycle enthusiasts for the 34rd annual Biketoberfest® rally on October 15-18. Biketoberfest® is a four-day event that attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Volusia County with beautiful Florida weather, live music, the industry's top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street and The Loop in Ormond Beach. More information is available on the official event website, Biketoberfest.org, including a list of area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.

Official sponsors/partners of Biketoberfest® include American Motorcyclist Association, Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club, Florida Motorcycle Safety Program (Florida Department of Transportation), Rue & Ziffra, Southern Stone Communications, Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson, and Volusia Gold and Diamond.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Often called home of the world's most famous beaches, Daytona Beach, Florida, continues to delight and surprise visitors with its diverse and growing array of attractions. The Daytona Beach area is made up of several cities and towns including Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, Holly Hill and South Daytona. The destination has long been known for its iconic beaches and rich auto racing history but today a slate of exciting new attractions, upscale lodging, a vibrant arts scene and an amazing collection of parks, preserves and outdoor activities are all part of Daytona Beach's year-round appeal. To receive a complimentary Daytona Beach Destination Guide, find a place to stay, or book your next adventure, visit DaytonaBeach.com. #LoveDaytonaBeach.

Media Contact: Andrew Booth, Director of Communications

Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

[email protected] | 386.255. 0415, ext. 125

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau