New REC Alpha Pro M Series: REC launches HJT solar panel for commercial and industrial rooftop and ground mount installations

MUNICH, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company, is proud to announce the launch of its REC Alpha Pro M Series. Based on REC's advanced heterojunction cell technology (HJT), the new solar panel boasts an impressive power output, ranging from 610 to 640 watt-peak (Wp) and is designed specifically for commercial and industrial rooftop and ground mount solar PV installations in the United States.

REC’s new HJT solar panel for commercial and industrial rooftop and ground mount installations, the REC Alpha Pro M

This latest release marks the sixth innovation based on REC's Alpha HJT technology, which the pioneer has continuously mastered since 2019. REC is excited to bring its advanced technology and manufacturing excellence to the commercial and industrial market, building on many years of experience in the segment. Production is set to commence this August at REC's state-of-the-art production site in Singapore.

With governments worldwide implementing stricter environmental, social, and governance (ESG) regulations, such as the SEC climate disclosures in the U.S.A., the new REC Alpha Pro M solar panel empowers businesses and investors to successfully meet their carbon emissions reduction targets. Boasting an impressive efficiency of 22.5% and a leading performance warranty of at least 92% in year 25, the REC Alpha Pro M Series offers system owners a better return on investment and long-lasting peace of mind.

Key features of the REC Alpha Pro M Series include:

Power output ranging from 610 to 640 Wp and up to 22.5% efficiency

Leading temperature coefficient of -0.24%/K , ensuring stable energy output even in high-temperature conditions

Eligibility for the comprehensive REC ProTrust warranty, guaranteeing reliable long-term performance with a minimum of 92% after 25 years

REC's iconic support bars at the back, enhancing robustness and longevity

120 half-cut bifacial heterojunction cells, representing the most advanced technology platform in the market

REC's renowned Twin Design, optimizing performance under shading conditions

1.2-inch thin frame for convenient transportation, reducing costs and improving logistics efficiency

Manufactured in Singapore by an EcoVadis rated company with the Silver Medal , ensuring sustainable and responsible production practices

Cary Hayes, President of REC Americas, emphasized the company's commitment to high-efficiency technology and sustainable business practices: "For almost 30 years, REC has strived to combine high-efficiency technology with sustainable business practices. While high efficiencies will remain the number one criterion for choosing solar panels, longevity and sustainability should be considered if companies are serious about their environmental and social footprint. By choosing REC, customers can be confident that they are investing in products of a company that prioritizes both performance and sustainability."

With the launch of the REC Alpha Pro M Series, REC reaffirms its position as a global leader in solar energy solutions, providing businesses and investors with cutting-edge technology that delivers exceptional performance, longevity, and sustainability. For more information about the REC Alpha Pro M Series, please visit REC's official website.

For media inquiries please contact:

Agnieszka Schulze

Head of Global PR, REC Group

Tel.: +49 89 4 42 38 59 39

E-mail: [email protected]

REC Solar EMEA GmbH

Balanstr. 71a

81541 Munich, Germany

Managing Director: Cemil Seber

Court of Registration: Munich HRB 180306

VAT ID-No: DE266243545

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2021, REC is part of Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest private sector company with revenues of USD 118.6 billion.

