New RegTech100 List of Fintech Companies Transforming Financial Services Announced by RegTech Analyst

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid growth of innovation and investment in the RegTech sector in recent years has accelerated further since the start of the pandemic as financial institutions address the compliance challenges caused by remote working and the expanding use of digital channels.

This high-growth trajectory is expected to continue and RegTech spending by banks and other regulated institutions is anticipated to surpass a total of $130bn by 2025.

Unsurprisingly, competition to win a place on the RegTech100 list intensifies each year as more companies enter the market, more financial institutions increase RegTech budgets, and investment firms commit greater capital.

This year's RegTech100 winners were selected by a panel of analysts and industry experts from a longlist of 1,200 companies compiled by RegTech Analyst, a specialist research division of FinTech Global.

The list acts as an essential guide for financial institutions that need to understand the RegTech landscape and identify the technology solution providers with which they need to engage and/or collaborate.

All of this year's RegTech100 companies have innovated in areas that help solve critical industry challenges and are leading the drive for greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness, accuracy and security.

Companies in the new RegTech100 include:

6clicks; ACA Group; ACTICO; Apiax; Armadillo; b-fine; eflow; Elliptic; Eventus Systems; Governance.com; Hummingbird; Keepabl; Know Your Customer; LeapXpert; MyComplianceOffice; Muinmos; Napier; QuantaVerse from AML RightSource; Red Oak Compliance; Regnology (formerly BearingPoint RegTech); Smarsh; Sphonic; Symphony AyasdiAI; Trulioo; Vneuron; VoxSmart

The RegTech100 is available to download for free at www.RegTech100.com.



