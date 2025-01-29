NEW REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP PART OF $25 MILLION OVERALL PURSE FOR NHRA RACERS DURING THRILLING 2025 SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, NHRA officials announced today that $25 million in purse and payouts will be awarded to teams during the 20-race national event schedule.

The multi-million dollar payout includes the event purse for drivers in the Mission Foods and Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series on the national event tour, as well as the year-end championship purse for the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, payouts for the All-Star Callout races in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in the four professional categories and other incentive programs.

New Regular Season Championship Part of $25 Million Overall Purse for 2025 NHRA Racers

It also includes the payout for a regular season championship, which will be introduced this year and will be awarded to the regular season points leader in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. NHRA is set to award almost $400,000 of additional purse to the regular season champions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, contributing to the $25 million up for grabs this year during the highly-anticipated 2025 season.

"It is always our goal to incentivize our amazing racers at all levels and we've been intently focused on introducing new ways to reward our drivers and race teams. We're excited to award $25 million to these incredible teams and competitors who race at such a high level and put on a tremendous show for our fans across the country," NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. "We are thrilled to introduce programs like a regular season championship across our four professional categories, which provides added excitement to the regular season and the world's biggest drag race, the Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals. From our specialty races and bonus programs to our battle for regular season and world championships, we are looking forward to a spectacular 2025 season."

The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Series season opens March 6-9 with the 56th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway, the first of 14 races during the regular season. The points reset for the championship competitors during the last six races of the year, with the Countdown to the Championship playoffs determining the overall world champion across the NHRA's four professional categories.

In 2024, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed world championships in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Brown won his fourth title in the loaded category, while Prock picked up his first championship in dominant style. Greg Anderson won his sixth world title in Pro Stock in a winner-take-all final round and Herrera rolled to his second straight title.

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Prock, Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Herrera were the points leaders at the conclusion of the regular season. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson's Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA's Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA's streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

