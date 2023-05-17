New Release: 4DDiG File Repair for Mac - Simplifying Video and Photo Repair for Mac Users

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4DDiG, an esteemed subsidiary of Tenorshare and a leading software provider, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of the Mac version of their groundbreaking software, 4DDiG File Repair. This awesome software is specifically developed to fulfill the needs of Mac users seeking high-quality solutions for repairing digital media files. It allows them to effortlessly restore damaged photos and videos with a high success rate and simple operation.

New Release: 4DDiG File Repair for Mac

"The release of 4DDiG File Repair for Mac represents a major milestone for us," said John Smith, Product Manager at 4DDiG. "We deeply understand the frustration that Mac users experience when they lose or damage their visual files. That's why we prioritize the success rate of file repair, offering a powerful software solution that users can trust to restore their valuable digital assets."

Key features of 4DDiG File Repair(Mac):

Photo Repair Features: Photo Repair features can help users effortlessly restore their precious old photos and resolve issues such as the inability to open photos after data recovery. The software also supports a wide range of image formats, including jpg, jpeg, arw, cr2, and more. Another remarkable feature of Photo Repair is its ability to repair up to 3000 pictures at once.

Video Repair Features:Many Mac users frequently encounter error codes indicating that videos cannot be played properly. Video Repair features provides an easy solution to this problem. Additionally, it also can repair corrupted, choppy, distorted, or fuzzy videos. It supports popular video formats like MP4, MOV, MKV, M4V, 3G2, and 3GP. The software works with various storage media and supports batch repair for multiple formats at once.

Compared to other products, 4DDiG File Repair not only offers a real-time preview of the repair results for free but also ensures high-quality restoration of images and videos.

Repair damaged photos or videos effortlessly

With its user-friendly interface and advanced algorithms, Mac users can easily repair their digital media files. That's how to fix damaged videos or photos using 4DDiG File Repair on a Mac:

Step 1: Install and launch the 4DDiG File Repair on your Mac.

Step 2: To begin the repair process, select either the Photo Repair or Video Repair option from the software interface. Import the damaged videos or photos by tapping the "Add" button, and then click on "Repair".

Step 3: Once the repair is complete, you can preview the repaired videos or photos. Finally, click on "Export Selected" to save them to Finder.

Take advantage of the promotion by 4DDiG! Now, you can purchase 4DDiG File Repair for Mac at a discounted price of 30% off.

