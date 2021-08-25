New Release, "Be A Giant Killer: Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths," Shares How to Defeat Life's Biggest Giants

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President of ERN/The National Council of Reimbursement Advocacy invites readers to overcome giants determined to keep them living in fear and bad habits. In his new book, Be A Giant Killer: Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths, author Ed Norwood shares inspirational and survival stories of battles with giants he's faced, including the loss of 27 relatives from the Jonestown Guyana mass murder on November 18, 1978. Drawing on a deep reservoir of wisdom, illustrated by his own battles with giants—and those of others—he challenges readers to become historic giant killers in their family, generation, and industry. As a healthcare advocate and expert, Ed draws from the platforms and pitfalls of family history and inspires readers not to transmit traumas and fears to the next generation.

"Be A Giant Killer" is a book of timeless biblical truths and personal stories aimed to inspire readers how to face giants from their past that keep them achieving their highest dreams.

Battling life's biggest giants is never easy. Maybe you're grieving the loss of a relative. Facing the aftermath of an unhealthy relationship. Unemployed. Divorced. Angry. Terminally diagnosed. A high school or college dropout. Whatever it is, we must rise and heal from these experiences and not let our history or mistakes infect future generations. Through faith and strength, the power to overcome life's difficult obstacles is possible.

"In a time of unprecedented challenges, we are all facing "giants" on many fronts, Ed Norwood has written a book that will help people of faith (and those searching for faith) to be victorious against the giants they face. This book takes on seven of the biggest giants anyone can face and uses timeless truth to trach how to defeat them. You will learn from his example and instruction and benefit from his encouragement and inspiration."

About Ed Norwood

Ed Norwood is President of ERN/The National Council of Reimbursement Advocacy. He has been recognized as a unique and distinctive authority in transitional leadership and administrative laws that govern the healthcare delivery process. Ed has done hundreds of media interviews and lectures worldwide, focusing on public policy, healthcare advocacy, leadership development, and the lessons of the Jonestown Tragedy. Multi-faceted, with a creative ability to inspire his audience, Ed combines his business influence and expertise, with his passion for ministry, to help people flow in their dreams, destiny, and authority in life.

