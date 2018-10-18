New Release of OnApp Brings Self-service to VMware vCenter Clouds

LONDON, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Also adds advanced billing and multi-cloud management to VMware vCloud Director

OnApp has launched the latest version of its cloud management, provisioning and billing portal for VMware cloud providers. OnApp v6.0 now supports VMware vCenter®, enabling cloud providers to use OnApp's self-service portal to offer multi-tenant public cloud with the benefit of OnApp's flexible pricing, packaging and access controls.

OnApp v6.0 also simplifies cloud management and provisioning for companies with multiple VMware vCloud Director® environments; simplifies cloud integration with Business and Operational Support Systems (B/OSS); and introduces a new billing and access control system, Buckets, which makes it easy for cloud providers to package and price new types of cloud services. The new release of OnApp also adds Veeam support for backing up VMware cloud workloads.

"OnApp helps VMware cloud providers grow by replacing the complexity of native UIs with a single pane of glass for cloud management, provisioning and billing," said Tim Meredith, OnApp's Chief Commercial Officer. "The new version extends OnApp's automation, monetization and integration capabilities for vCloud Director, and now brings the same benefits to vCenter too. By bringing multiple vCloud Director and vCenter instances into one UI, VMware cloud is easier for providers to manage, and easier for customers to buy - and with new billing and backup options, VMware cloud providers have more ways to tailor their services to specific types of customer."

OnApp v6.0 introduces new export tools for billing data, which helps VMware cloud providers accelerate "lead-to-cash" by simplifying integration of cloud services with their existing Business and Operational Support Systems. OnApp v6.0 makes detailed metering and billing data available through its intuitive user interface, and as flat file exports, and via its full API. The new version also adds easy migration of workloads to KVM, allowing cloud providers to offer services with different price/performance characteristics alongside their VMware-based clouds.

The new version is on show at VMworld 2018 Europe in Barcelona this week, at OnApp's booth S607. OnApp v6.0 for VMware cloud providers is available now through the VMware Cloud Provider Program, and direct from OnApp. OnApp is a recommended VMware portal partner.

