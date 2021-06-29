New release of Technomic TIndex shows continued industry improvement in May, as sales remain strong

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic has released the May TIndex (Technomic index), an index that acts as a benchmark to track the health of the foodservice industry in the United States. While the TIndex decreased slightly from 94.6 in April to 94.3, it still showcases continued industry improvement.

"The slight decrease in May is due to some deceleration in limited-service restaurants, although sales still remain very strong. FSR sales, however, strengthened in May," explains Joe Pawlak, managing principal at Technomic. "At the May level, the foodservice industry in that month was only 5.7% smaller than it was in 2019, but its overall sales increased by 55% over April 2020. This trajectory is very much in line with our revised 2021 forecasts that we released earlier in June."

May 2021 TIndex (current): 94.3

April 2021 TIndex: 94.6

March 2021 TIndex: 94.1

February 2021 TIndex: 86.1

January 2021 TIndex: 82.2

TIndex is Technomic's index on the total U.S. industry, reported monthly, comparing performance to the same month in 2019. TIndex includes inflation and allows for industry growth analysis on a year-over-year basis for the same month. It offers a unique way to track the foodservice industry, built using a variety of data sets, including operator transaction, consumer visit tracking and distributor sales information. The data is then weighted and evaluated to align with a representation of the total foodservice industry.

