New release of TimeKeeper achieves superior benchmark time accuracy on Microsoft Windows using Server 2019 High Precision Clock API

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FSMTime (FSMLabs), the global leader of secure, resilient, enterprise clock time and synchronization applications, announces that the shipping release of TimeKeeper, the industry leading clock sync technology, incorporates the new Microsoft Windows Server 2019 high precision clock adjustment API and provides NTP and PTP accuracies down in the level of single digits of microseconds.

Matt Sherer, Principal Software Engineer at FSMTime said: "The new high precision time adjustment API in Windows 2019 and 2016 allowed us improve clock accuracy on Windows systems to within a few microseconds of UTC. This is a major step forward and exceeds all current US and European financial regulatory requirements for business clock accuracy. Not only are TimeKeeper Windows client systems now accurate down to low single digit microseconds, but TimeKeeper Server can serve that accurate time back out to other PTP and NTP clients on the network. We are actively tracking Microsoft improvements in clock infrastructure and will be improving accuracy even more as Microsoft continues to advance timekeeping capabilities in the Windows OS."

Dan Cuomo, Program Manager - Core Networking Team at Microsoft said: "Since Windows 10 1607 and Windows Server 2016, Microsoft has continued our commitment to improving the timing platform in Windows, benefiting native and 3rd-party timing solutions that ensure Windows can be the operating system of choice for any time-sensitive application or industry. The improved performance of TimeKeeper is exactly the kind of result we were intending."

The new capabilities are available in all versions of TimeKeeper: Server, Client, and Compliance and work seamlessly with TimeKeeper's industry leading fault-tolerance, protocol agnostic interoperability (NTP and multiple PTP profiles), and industrial strength instrumentation, particularly for customers moving to Azure Cloud and other Windows based Cloud platforms, TimeKeeper's precise UTC/NIST time, flexibility, forensic logging and data integrity, and lower TCO (total cost of ownership) are a compelling advantage.

About FSMLabs/FSMTime and TimeKeeper

The leading financial trading firms in the world, ranging from ICE to Virtu Financial and firms in many other industries depend on TimeKeeper for precise time. FSMTime (FSMLabs), develops, markets, supports TimeKeeper Client, Server, and Compliance software and TimeKeeper Grand Masters. TimeKeeper works on Linux, Windows and Solaris. TimeKeeper, FSMLabs, and FSMTime are trademarks of Finite State Machine Labs Inc. Visit FSMTime: https://www.fsmtime.com

Disclaimer: FSMTime does not provide legal or regulatory compliance advice with regard to any of our products or with respect to the use of our products. Consult with an attorney and/or regulatory compliance officer for legal and regulatory advice, including regarding compliance with FINRA, MiFID II, CAT, and other regulations.

SOURCE FSMLabs

Related Links

http://www.fsmtime.com

