New Release: Santa Cutie Debuts with a Cult-Survivor Twist to the Holiday Rom-Com

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Jenny Alexandra debuted Santa Cutie today, a laugh-out-loud, heart-melting holiday romance that's equal parts cozy and sexy. The first book in Alexandra's new Cherryville series, Santa Cutie, reimagines the classic Christmas romance—with cults, chaos, and one show-stopping nursing home Christmas pageant. The book is available now on Amazon.

About The Book

This Santa is more of a Scrooge…

Santa Cutie Cover

Melody Whitaker doesn't just love Christmas—she worships it. After fleeing a holiday-hating cult, she's gone all in: thousands of twinkle lights, a storage unit of trees, and more sparkle than a Hallmark movie marathon. This year, she's signed up to play Mrs. Claus at a local nursing home, eager to spread some holiday cheer—until she meets Eben Golding: a brooding, grumpy, Christmas-hating hottie. Maybe it's the mistletoe, but Melody can't stop flirting with this surly Santa... Falling in love with someone who sees your sparkle—even the parts you thought you had to hide—might be the greatest gift of all. But when the nursing home pageant goes ho-ho-horribly, Melody is left wondering if her Christmas spirit can really save the season...and thaw Eben's frosty heart.

Santa Cutie is a spicy Christmas rom-com from the Cherryville series—bursting with laughter, mischief, and heartfelt healing. HEA guaranteed!

Tropes:

Grumpy x Sunshine

Holiday romance

Forced proximity

Small town

Spicy

"I wanted to write a Christmas story that's both laugh-out-loud funny and emotionally real," says Alexandra. "Melody's journey from repression to joy mirrors how a lot of us feel around the holidays—learning to celebrate who we really are, sparkle and all."

Why It Belongs on Every Editor's Holiday List

Perfect for spicy holiday reads , indie author spotlights , and cozy-season gift guides and book clubs.

, , and and Distinctive setting (a nursing-home Christmas pageant gone delightfully off the rails) makes it stand out in a crowded holiday-rom-com market.

Meaningful and deep subject matter, including cult and religious abuse, family estrangement, and families dealing with dementia.

Series potential: Santa Cutie is the first in the Cherryville universe, with future titles already in development.

Availability

Santa Cutie (Cherryville Book 1) is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.

https://www.amazon.com/Santa-Cutie-Cherryville-Book-1-ebook/dp/B0FWBXDKTH

About Jenny Alexandra

Jenny Alexandra is a best friend writing duo that writes contemporary romances filled with humor, heat, and heart. Their stories celebrate women who find the courage to be unapologetically themselves—and fall wildly in love along the way. Santa Cutie marks the debut of their Cherryville series.

