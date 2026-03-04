New Release: The Index of America Unpacks the "DNA of Growth": Why the S&P 500 Remains the Ultimate Vehicle for Generational Wealth

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern investors face an increasingly volatile global economy, author Tom Bernard has released The Index of America: How the S&P 500 Works & Why You Should Invest in It. Moving beyond complex trading manuals, Bernard provides a definitive roadmap for achieving financial independence by demystifying the $270 trillion ecosystem that powers global finance.

The book is already earning praise from industry legends. Bill Bengen, celebrated financial advisor and author of A Richer Retirement, describes the work as: "An intriguing and fact-filled study of an investing cornerstone... Written in plain English, with an abundance of useful and interesting information. A must for the aspiring investor, a treat for the experienced one." "The S&P 500 is more than just a stock market benchmark; it represents over a century of American innovation and resilience," says Bernard. "My goal is to help readers see it not simply as a ticker symbol, but as an accessible vehicle for participation in consistent economic progress."

In the book, Bernard unpacks how 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. became the bedrock of global equities. By tracing the "DNA of growth" from 20th-century industrial titans to today's digital leaders, the book emphasizes financial literacy and disciplined strategy over risky speculation.

Key Insights from The Index of America Include:

The Power of Simplicity: Why broad-based index investing consistently outperforms complex, high-fee trading strategies over the long term.

The Index of America will be available for purchase on March 9th.

About Tom Bernard

Tom Bernard is an author and financial educator dedicated to improving global financial literacy. By combining historical insight with practical investment principles, Bernard empowers individuals to take control of their financial futures through evidence-based strategies.

About Bill Bengen

Bill Bengen is a retired financial advisor best known for articulating the "4% Rule," a landmark concept in retirement withdrawal rates. He is the author of A Richer Retirement: Supercharging the 4% Rule to Spend More and Enjoy More.

