New Releases of RayStation and RayCare to be Demonstrated at AAPM in San Antonio, USA

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During 14–17 July, RaySearch will exhibit its latest advances at the 61st AAPM Annual Meeting in San Antonio, US. The company will demonstrate RayCare® 3A*, the latest release of the groundbreaking oncology information system, and RayStation® 9A*, the new release of the innovative treatment planning system. Attendees are welcome to visit RaySearch at booth #600, and demonstrations can be booked now at: www.raysearchlabs.com

News in RayStation

The latest version, RayStation 9A, adds support for treatment machines with dual-layer multileaf collimator (MLC) and non-rotating jaws, which are properties of the Varian Halcyon™ machine. This feature is in line with RaySearch's goal to unify treatment planning for as many treatment delivery machines and systems as possible, eliminating the complications and additional steps that arise from using multiple software systems.

Another improvement is the support for directly deliverable multi-criteria optimization for VMAT in combination with Varian machines. This functionality was introduced for Elekta machines in RayStation 8B*.

This release also brings improved machine modeling for photons, allowing diagonal profiles in the beam commissioning module of RayPhysics. There are also additional possibilities for exporting VSim plans for use in other treatment planning systems.

Machine learning capabilities were added in RayStation 8B and are being continuously improved. RaySearch has now been granted FDA 510(k) clearance for key machine learning models, and discussions are ongoing regarding clearance for further models.

News in RayCare

RayCare 3A introduces several new features to support the efficiency and workload control for users. The enhanced 'Home' workspace provides a comprehensive overview for each user's activities, including new features such as task statistics to guide daily priorities and the option to pin tasks of interest. The RayCare workflow engine now supports modular patient workflows. This advanced feature enables the evolution of the patient workflow by adding modules of tasks when different clinical decision points are reached. This modular approach makes it possible to tailor digital workflows to specific patient needs and further optimize a clinic's efficiency.

The new patient chart summary provides a convenient patient-centered overview and a hub for quick navigation to important workspaces. It will also be possible to automatically trigger plan generation protocols in RayStation from RayCare, depending on the availability of image data.

Connectivity with other hospital systems has been extended, and a range of other enhancements have been made throughout the product to boost usability and performance.

RayCare 3A also introduces RayCare Flow, a feature package designed to connect the RayStation treatment planning system with the powerful workflow management capabilities of RayCare and RayCare PACS. RayCare Flow optimizes the treatment planning process by providing automated task management for all the steps in the planning workflow.

Evening symposium

RaySearch will host an exceptional evening symposium on at 7pm on Sunday 14 July, at Jack Guenther Pavilion.

Multi-Strategy Machine Learning Optimization based on MCO Experiences for Liver and Pancreatic Cancers

Yi Wang, Ph.D., DABR, Assistant Professor, Head of Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence in Radiation Oncology (LAIRO), Department of Radiation Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, U.S.

Comprehensive cancer care: bringing it all together

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO of RaySearch.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

