New Remote Mental Health Therapy Platform, mbue, Inc., Prioritizes Care For Underserved Communities, People Of Color, And Others Disproportionatley Affected By The Pandemic

The initiative is particularly timely, considering that millions are struggling to cope and to make ends meet due to the pandemic, the resulting economic downturn, racial tensions, and social isolation. Focusing on serving people of color and underserved communities, mbue, Inc. looks to help clients manage the day-to-day pressure and anxiety associated with these new realities. Understanding that these challenges know no borders or boundaries, mbue, Inc. employs a strategy that includes advisors and mental health practitioners on a global basis.

"The isolation and lack of social contact, the very necessary social distancing measures that will continue to be in place for some time, the loss of income, exacerbates feelings of loneliness, fear, anxiety, and can trigger depression," said Will Smith, co-founder of mbue, Inc. "In addition, parents are coping with teleworking obligations while supervising or home-schooling children, often with little down-time and in small spaces. We are seeing many cases where the stressful context can lead to child abuse, partner abuse, and suicidal tendencies."

Some of the objectives of the mbue, Inc. team include changing the way people of color perceive mental health therapy, including removing the stigma associated with treatment rethinking how these underserved groups access mental health services, and expanding the pipeline for minority therapists.

"People can access care, be connected to a licensed therapist in a matter of days and access our service at home. mbue short for imbue, means to inspire or permeate with a feeling or quality," said Michael Akindele, co-founder of mbue, Inc. "Our goal is to address the stigma around mental health care and provide services tailored to communities of color. We are committed to supporting inclusive, affordable and convenient mental therapy, leading to a future with increased wellness for people of all color."

