New Reno County Partnership Will Transform Landfill Waste into Local Energy and Community Benefits

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenview Energy and Sparq Renewables have announced a joint venture to transform landfill gas from Reno County's waste facility into renewable natural gas (RNG). Partnering with the county, this venture will capture methane, process it to pipeline-quality standards, and inject it into the local utility's infrastructure to power homes and businesses. This project will improve air quality, create local jobs, and form a steady source of community revenue.

Operating under the name Meadowlark Renewables, this initiative is one of Kansas' first rural public-private partnerships in waste and energy. Meadowlark builds on a working relationship with Reno County that began in 2020, with commissioners and staff helping clear the path on site planning and permitting.

Meadowlark is currently working to coordinate natural gas and electrical utility service with community partners Kansas Gas Service and Evergy. Construction is expected to be completed within 18 months, following completion of permitting and right-of-way agreements.

"This project shows how collaboration between public and private stakeholders can turn an environmental opportunity into an economic win," says Casey Moye, CEO of Greenview Energy. "By converting waste into renewable fuel, we're helping Reno County reduce emissions – improving local air quality and public health – while generating lasting value for the county. Greenview Energy is committed to growing all forms of clean energy solutions, and this milestone paves the way for future investments to benefit local communities across the nation."

At full capacity, the Meadowlark Renewables facility will process more than 210,000 MMBtu of renewable gas annually – enough to power several thousand homes and deliver the same emissions reduction as over 11,000 acres of healthy forest land. In addition to reducing methane emissions, the partnership will provide the county with ongoing royalty revenue from gas sales to fund local areas of need and public-service improvements.

Norman Herrera, founder and CEO of Sparq Renewables, says: "We've had a great experience collaborating with Reno County, and I am grateful for its dedication and commitment to a cleaner, more energy-resilient Kansas. Projects like this strengthen rural economies and prove that clean energy can start right at the community level."

During construction, the project will employ regional trades and suppliers, supporting dozens of skilled workers across civil, mechanical, and electrical disciplines. Once operational, it will add permanent positions for on-site technicians and plant operators, ensuring long-term benefits beyond the initial buildout.

"We're excited to welcome Greenview Energy as a new member of the RNG Coalition, particularly in light of their work on the Meadowlark Renewables project," says Johannes Escudero, founder and CEO of the RNG Coalition. "As Meadowlark prepares to join over 500 RNG projects now operating nationwide – up from just 31 in 2011 – Greenview's achievement demonstrates how RNG public-private partnerships strengthen local economies and help achieve a cleaner, more reliable energy future."

