NEW REPORT: Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis and the Changing U.S. Consumer: What are the Real Opportunities and Threats to Consumption Behavior?

To shed new light on the implications of cannabis for businesses engaged or invested in alcohol, BDS Analytics, the industry's leader in comprehensive, actionable, and accurate cannabis market intelligence and consumer research, has partnered with the IWSR, the world's foremost authority on global beverage alcohol data and trends, to release a new report: "Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis and the Changing U.S. Consumer."

"There is a lot of confusion surrounding the true impact cannabis has on alcohol consumers, so we are taking an analytical approach to better understand the interaction between the two industries," said Brandy Rand, President of IWSR U.S. "By combining our resources with BDS Analytics', we can tap into our respective pedigrees and debunk any misconceptions with unsensationalized, research-backed insights."

"Some products and categories will face risks while others, with the right approach, will be able to leverage the many opportunities that a legal cannabis market brings. By looking at the U.S. market, businesses will be able to better anticipate changes internationally," said Linda Gilbert, Managing Director of Consumer Insights for BDS Analytics.

Among other findings, the report will cover:

Which markets and channels will feel the greatest impact of recreational legalization, and how the alcohol industry can proactively plan for these changes

Overlap between the demographic profiles of the typical beverage alcohol and cannabis consumer

Which consumer segments should be considered "at risk" or "of interest" for beverage alcohol

How per capita consumption stacks up among these consumer segments

Ten threats and opportunities that should have your attention

The report is available for purchase now, with release planned in December 2018. Please contact brandy@theiwsr.com for additional information.

About BDS Analytics:



Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., BDS Analytics provides businesses with comprehensive, actionable, and accurate cannabis market intelligence and consumer research. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabis market by producing insights from dispensary point-of-sale systems through its market-leading GreenEdgeTM platform, driving consumer research with its Cannabis Insights Group, and generating market-wide cannabis industry financial projections. To learn more about how you can utilize BDS Analytics' superior market research, please visit www.bdsanalytics.com.

About the IWSR



The IWSR is the leading source of data and analysis on the alcoholic beverage market. The IWSR's database, essential to the industry, quantifies the global market of wine, spirits, beer, cider and mixed drinks by volume and value in 157 countries, and provides insight into short- and long-term trends, including five-year volume and value forecasts. The IWSR tracks overall consumption and trends at brand, price segment and category level. Our data is used by the major multinational wine, spirits and beer companies, as well as financial and alcoholic beverage market suppliers. The IWSR's unique methodology allows us to get closer to what is actually consumed and better understand how markets work. Our analysts travel the world in order to meet over 1,600 local professionals to capture market trends and the 'why' behind the numbers. For more information, please visit www.theiwsr.com.

BDS Analytics Media Contact:



Carrie Booze



North 6th Agency



212-334-9753 ext.142



bdsanalytics@n6a.com

IWSR Media Contact:



Helen Jagger



+44 (0)79 7680 9346



helen@theiwsr.com

SOURCE BDS Analytics

Related Links

http://www.bdsanalytics.com

