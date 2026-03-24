New Report: 26% of Electronics in Claims Were Functioning Properly When Assessed

StrikeCheck 2025 Annual Claims Report Provides Key Claims Data Insights

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 65% of reported perils in claims involving electrically powered items were recategorized to a more accurate cause of loss following expert assessment, according to the newly released StrikeCheck 2025 Annual Claims Report. The report also found that 26% of claimed electronics were functioning as designed at the time of StrikeCheck's evaluation.

StrikeCheck releases 2025 Annual Claims Report

Part of Alpine Intel's suite of services, StrikeCheck provided expertise for 401 types of electrically powered items included in property insurance claims last year. The report analyzes data from these assignments, as well as StrikeCheck's lightning verification reports, to help insurance professionals better understand how these claims could affect their processes, resolutions, and policyholder experiences.

"With every claim, we provide actionable intelligence for adjusters to make confident claim decisions," said Paul Whitmore, Alpine Intel executive vice president of specialty assessments. "This report provides a broader view for carriers to note trends, such as changes in equipment usage, seasonal impacts on causes of loss, and the electronics types that could pose risks for indemnity leakage."

In addition to information about appliances, solar power equipment, water heaters, and other electronics, this year's report includes a section on claims from the 2025 California wildfires. The data showed that 59% of electrically powered equipment in these claims was found to be functioning properly at the time of StrikeCheck's assessment, and some property with verified damage could be repaired. This highlights the potential need for carrier scrutiny on these types of claims.

The StrikeCheck 2025 Annual Claims Report identifies other key data, including:

The difference in reported versus actual cause of loss for several electronics categories

Components frequently determined to be functioning properly or that could be returned to pre-loss condition through a repair

Average repair and replacement cost comparisons

Typical ages of claimed equipment

For those interested in lightning data, the report provides insights into the top states with verified lightning, how often it wasn't present within seven days of the loss date, and the typical distance from loss locations.

The full StrikeCheck 2025 Annual Claims Report is now available, offering these insights and more. Request your complimentary copy today.

About StrikeCheck: StrikeCheck offers fast cycle times and comprehensive claim solutions, through fact-driven on-site assessments, desktop pricing reviews, and lightning verification reports. For property insurance claims involving electrically powered equipment, appliances, and specialty electrical items, StrikeCheck eliminates speculation and guesswork to help clients make better claim settlement decisions.

About Alpine Intel: Alpine Intel is dedicated to innovation across the property, auto, liability, and workers' comp insurance fields—helping customers reach peak performance throughout the policy life cycle. It includes their operating brands, HVACi, StrikeCheck, National Fire Experts, Donan Engineering, Component Testing Laboratories, VRC Investigations, The Robison Group, TechLoss Consulting & Restoration, BSC Forensics, Mecanica Scientific Services, and HMI. Alpine Intel is respected as the industry leader for its scale and track record of conducting expert, specialized, and accurate investigations nationwide.

Contact:

Katie Roudabush

Chief Marketing Officer, Alpine Intel

[email protected]

704-235-3043

SOURCE StrikeCheck