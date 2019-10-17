New Report: 80% Of SMBs Want Recruiting Solutions That Enhance Candidate Experience

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses and best-in-class pre-employment screening provider Verified First recently released the "2019 Talent Acquisition Technology SMB Buyer's Guide." This report highlights data-driven best practices for small to medium-sized businesses looking to invest strategically in talent acquisition solutions.

The companies worked with authors Madeline Laurano of Aptitude Research and George LaRocque of HRWins to produce the report, which highlights key trends impacting the success of companies in selecting recruiting technology. Addressing the four critical components of a talent acquisition tech stack, the report is based on responses from 634 qualified HR professionals. As providers continue to move upmarket toward enterprise-level organizations, small businesses are challenged with fewer options of recruiting solutions. Compared with larger, better-resourced companies, SMBs are finding it more difficult to select the right technology partner and improve quality of hire.

"With the talent acquisition market more crowded than ever, it's critical for small and growing businesses to make data-informed decisions before investing in recruiting technology," said JazzHR Vice President of Marketing Allie Kelly. "JazzHR is proud to support research initiatives like this to help teams foster efficiency and create a better recruiting experience overall through best-in-class, integrated solutions."

"SMBs are using up to 20 different technology solutions but only 38% of them are measuring the ROI of these investments," said Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research. "With this guide, we make it easy for talent acquisition buyers to determine what their ROI is in the short and long term."

Key findings include:

Applicant tracking systems represent the most mature market in the talent acquisition space with nearly 60% of survey respondents investing in this technology.

SMBs are increasing their investments in background screening providers with 54% citing them as having the greatest impact on quality of hire.

Nearly 50% of SMBs are dissatisfied with their ATS and 33% with their current background screening provider.

"More SMBs are demanding that talent acquisition providers integrate with other HR systems and offer more streamlined processes and texting capabilities," said George LaRocque, founder of HRWins. "The tech solutions that prevail among SMBs will have to deliver on these buyer criteria."

Verified First Vice President of Marketing Karen Redetzki added "With the ongoing, record-low unemployment rate, organizations continue to aggressively compete to hire and retain employees. Verified First was pleased to sponsor this report to provide SMB organizations with data-driven knowledge on how to best compete for talent with large organizations - from what to consider in a talent acquisition tech provider to how to make the pitch to make it happen."

Get more insights by downloading the full " 2019 Talent Acquisition Technology SMB Buyer's Guide ."

