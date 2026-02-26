New Report: Billion-Dollar Automotive Mega-Projects Now Account for Nearly Half of All Global Capital Expenditures; Average Auto Plant Investment Up 24% Per Project

More complex manufacturing requirements are forcing automakers into direct infrastructure competition with data centers and semiconductor producers

Execution reliability is now the leading factor driving site selection, not incentives

Power, permitting, workforce delivery, emerge as make-or-break site selection factors

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Location Strategies (GLS), the world's leading location strategy and site selection advisory firm, today released "The 2026 State of Automotive Investment," a new report that examines how rising capital intensity, electrification, and infrastructure constraints are fundamentally reshaping automotive manufacturing investment. According to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the industry contributes more than $1.2 trillion annually to the U.S. economy, representing up to 5% of GDP. The report finds that the number of automotive projects is slowing, but capital expenditures (CapEx) remain consistent. The industry has entered a high-stakes, execution-critical era with fewer projects and larger, riskier bets.

While the number of announced projects has declined since the pandemic, the size and complexity of each investment have surged, concentrating billions of dollars in fewer, mission-critical commitments, where delays, labor shortages, or infrastructure shortfalls can impact returns.

"Automotive site selection used to be about cost optimization and incentives," said Didi Caldwell, President and CEO, Global Location Strategies. "Today, it's about execution certainty. If a location can't deliver power, workforce, and permitting on schedule, it doesn't matter how attractive the incentive package looks. The project simply won't move forward."

Industry Highlights

The GLS report identifies several structural shifts redefining automotive investment:

$1B+ projects now account for 43% of all automotive capital spending, up from just 18% a decade ago.

The average capital expenditure per project increased 24% (inflation-adjusted) between 2015 and 2024.

Investments are fewer but significantly larger, increasing balance-sheet exposure per decision.

Employment per project is rising more slowly than capital, signaling capital deepening and advanced manufacturing, not labor expansion.

Supplier investment has grown more selective, often waiting for clear OEM execution before committing capital.

The result is an industry defined less by project volume and more by the success or failure of a handful of mega-investments.

Vehicle Tech and Complexity: A Manufacturing Step Change

The surge in capital intensity is closely tied to what automakers are building. Investment is increasingly concentrated in next-generation vehicle platforms, including battery-electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid systems, advanced battery manufacturing, and large-scale retooling of existing internal-combustion-engine plants.

Unlike traditional auto plants, these next-generation facilities require far more to be built out on day one. They must consider their ability to adjust their strategies based on changing market demands and policy considerations. Additionally, they require significantly more power and water, specialized space for high-tech operations such as battery production, and room for suppliers to operate nearby. They also require more coordination to staff, permit, and bring online, which increases the risk of delays.

These are no longer small add-ons to existing plants. They're multi-billion-dollar, ground-up commitments that must work at scale from the start. That's why fewer projects now carry much higher financial and strategic stakes.

Execution Now Beats Incentives

Traditional cost advantages alone, such as incentives, no longer offset risk. Instead, automakers increasingly screen locations based on their ability to execute reliably.

Three issues now act as early gating criteria, often eliminating sites before incentive discussions begin:

Power and Utilities: Large automotive facilities now compete directly with data centers, semiconductor fabrication plants, and other energy-intensive users. Interconnection delays and grid constraints are increasingly stalling projects nationwide.

Large automotive facilities now compete directly with data centers, semiconductor fabrication plants, and other energy-intensive users. Interconnection delays and grid constraints are increasingly stalling projects nationwide. Workforce Delivery: Regions may show adequate labor totals on paper, yet lack the specialized commissioning and technical talent required during construction and ramp-up, the period when capital exposure is highest.

Regions may show adequate labor totals on paper, yet lack the specialized commissioning and technical talent required during construction and ramp-up, the period when capital exposure is highest. Permitting and Infrastructure Sequencing: Multi-agency approvals, environmental reviews, and utility coordination frequently disrupt construction timelines, extending ramp-up and delaying returns.

"When projects are measured in billions instead of millions, a six-month delay isn't a nuisance," Caldwell said. "It's a significant balance-sheet event."

United States vs. Global Competitors

The report also compares execution risk across major automotive regions:

United States: decentralized infrastructure, localized labor markets, and layered permitting place more delivery risk on individual projects.

infrastructure, localized labor markets, and layered permitting place more delivery risk on individual projects. European Union: smaller, phased investments limit exposure per project, though regulatory complexity and slower demand growth constrain large, platform-scale announcements.

smaller, phased investments limit exposure per project, though regulatory complexity and slower demand growth constrain large, platform-scale announcements. China: coordinated infrastructure and clustered ecosystems absorb execution risk at the system level.

As a result, the U.S. remains attractive for large, platform-defining investments, but only where delivery certainty can be demonstrated early.

The New Automotive Manufacturing Playbook

According to GLS, the new playbook for automotive leaders should now focus on:

Excluding non-viable locations earlier.

Validating power and utility delivery before shortlisting sites.

Stress-testing workforce ramp assumptions.

Mapping permitting dependencies end-to-end

Phasing mega-site infrastructure to preserve flexibility.

Structuring incentives as risk-sharing tools, not upfront discounts.

"In today's market, the cheapest site isn't the best site," Caldwell said. "The best site is the one that actually delivers on time."

Download the Full Report

The full 2026 State of the Automotive Industry report, including analysis of U.S. execution risk, global comparisons, and strategic recommendations for corporate and economic development leaders, is available at this LINK.

