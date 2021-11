New Report by Nudge Reveals 36% of Deskless Workers Want To Quit Their Jobs as Deskless Organizations Continue to Grapple with Turnover

Key Findings:

There ' s a disconnect on effectiveness of communications - 59% of workers said communications they receive are somewhat to not at all useful vs. 86% of leaders who feel that they're sending meaningful, quality communications.

Feedback is important but lacking - 67% of deskless workers said that feedback is very or extremely important to them, but 39% don't feel heard by their organization.

Purpose is important - After compensation, the #1 driver of engagement and motivation for deskless workers is a sense of purpose or meaning at work.

Employee experience will be prioritized - 65% of deskless leaders plan to invest more energy or budget into their overall employee experience in 2022.

"As we navigate the new normal, organizations are looking to combat The Great Resignation. But they're also looking to drive productivity, engagement, operational efficiency … the list goes on. All of these shifts start with us recognizing the unique challenges facing both deskless workers and leaders," stated Goodchild.

For an in-depth look at the findings read The Deskless Report here.

Nudge is the digital communications platform that improves workforce productivity for organizations with deskless or frontline employees. Backed by the highest user ratings in its category, Nudge provides employees with the information and tools they need to stay connected at work and reach organizational goals. Leading brands rely on Nudge to communicate better, gather feedback faster, and harness actionable insights to drive better business outcomes. For more information, please visit nudge.co.

