New Report by Project InnerSpace Sets Out a Path for Geothermal to Become a Cornerstone of the United Kingdom's Energy System

Landmark study finds geothermal beneath the UK could underpin a new era of energy security: clean, domestic heat for generations that lowers bills, strengthens resilience, and eases pressure on the grid.

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project InnerSpace today announced the release of The Future of Geothermal in the UK , a multi-disciplinary and collaborative study featuring twenty authors from over ten institutions and entities across the UK. The report provides a roadmap for building geothermal energy into a cornerstone of the nation's energy system, reducing energy bills, and creating thousands of skilled jobs.

Geothermal energy, the heat naturally occurring in the Earth's crust, is an abundant and ubiquitous source of energy. The UK has benefitted from naturally heated groundwater for nearly two millennia—most famously via the Roman Baths, constructed at a hot spring in the town of Bath. Today, thanks to advancements in technology, geothermal can be used much more widely and is uniquely positioned to tackle the country's biggest and most overlooked energy need: heat.

"The United Kingdom stands at a historic energy crossroads," said Drew Nelson, Vice President of Programs, Policy, and Strategy. "This report shows that harnessing the heat beneath our feet—starting with practical deployments through heat networks and anchor customers like the NHS—can lower bills over time, strengthen energy security, and create high-quality jobs across the country. The opportunity is vast, and it's one we can seize now using the skills and technologies the UK already has."

The Future of Geothermal in the UK:

Highlights approximately 3,900 gigawatts of total technical potential for heating and cooling (down to 3.5 kilometres), enough to meet the nation's current heating demand for over one thousand years.

Identifies approximately 25 gigawatts of total technical potential for electricity generation (down to 5 kilometres), equivalent to 75 percent of the electricity the UK uses each year.

Maps geothermal opportunities nationwide and draws scalable lessons from existing UK heat projects.

Sets out a policy roadmap with 26 policy and financial recommendations to accelerate geothermal—prioritising heat while enabling targeted, firm electricity where resources allow.

Proposes an ambitious 2050 deployment target of 15 GW heat and 1.5–2 GW power.

. Demonstrates how a geothermal industry can leverage the UK's existing oil, gas, and mining skills and supply chain.

This report marks a defining moment for UK geothermal development. By translating research into actionable policy and investment priorities, it sets the stage for collaboration between government, industry, and academia to accelerate deployment in the years ahead.

The report was led by Project InnerSpace in collaboration with authors, contributors, and peer reviewers from Newcastle University , Durham University , Imperial College , National Geothermal Centre , Net Zero Technology Centre , University of Glasgow , ARUP , Renewable Energy Association (REA) , Sidley Austin , Eden Geothermal , Ember Energy , Geothermal UK, Hephae Energy Technology , Geothermal Wells , and University of Manchester .

About Project InnerSpace

Project InnerSpace is the leading independent non-profit organization dedicated to the global development of geothermal energy. We are a focused research organization, on a mission to remove the major barriers standing in the way of the exponential growth and development of geothermal energy worldwide by 2030. To learn more about Project InnerSpace please visit www.projectinnerspace.org .

