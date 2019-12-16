New Report by StopAntisemitism.org and Zachor Legal Institute Exposes Unprecedented Similarities between the BDS Movement and Far-right Groups to Propagate Anti-Semitism in the US

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today StopAntisemitism.org and Zachor Legal Institute released a groundbreaking report, endorsed by 23 Jewish and Christian American NGOs, which details how the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement directly drives anti-Semitism and radicalizes public discourse in Western democracies, documenting more than 100 incidents of this phenomenon in the United States and around the world.

The extensive 120-page document, titled "The New Anti-Semites," exposes an increasingly public intellectual and philosophical alliance between the BDS movement and far-right groups. It brings to light numerous incidents in which the anti-Semitic rhetoric used by far-right groups and white supremacist networks has been embraced by left-wing BDS leaders and activists. The report concludes that the delegitimization campaign is anti-Semitic according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition, which has been adopted by over 40 countries including the United States.

The report comes out days after the White House issued an Executive Order to combat anti-Semitism on U.S. college campuses that clarified the definition of anti-Semitism to address the growing hate stemming from BDS.

The wide coalition behind the report illustrates the growing concern about the spike in anti-Semitism in the United States. Much of this hatred is often disguised under the veil of the delegitimization campaign against the Jewish State of Israel. The report warns that this bigotry does not end with the Jewish people; it threatens to dismantle American values and result in mass violence.

President of Zachor Legal Institute Marc Greendorfer said:

"It is impossible to ignore the relationship between BDS activity and growing anti-Semitic incidents generally and anti-Semitism on campuses in particular. Our report provides evidence that state and federal legislators need to act, as they have with regard to so many other minority groups that have been targeted with hate and discrimination, to protect American Jews from the demonization and delegitimization campaign promoted by BDS."

StopAntisemitism.org's Liora Rez said:

"Our landmark report brings to light powerful evidence that the delegitimization campaign against Israel is promoting Jew-hatred and uses classic anti-Semitic tropes, language and imagery. For far too long, BDS has been able to masquerade as a social justice movement in America, while spreading vile Jew-hatred and inciting hate and violence. By exposing the history, methods, and networks of the new anti-Semites, we are empowering the American people to effectively combat it."

The report calls on federal and state government to incorporate IHRA's definition into clear, enforceable laws. These measures would include increased social and academic education on modern anti-Semitism and legislation preventing social media sites from serving as a platform for anti-Semites to spread their hatred.

About StopAntisemitism.org: StopAntisemitism.org works to hold anti-Semites accountable and to create consequences for their bigoted actions by exposing the threat that they present to all Americans and showing how their ideologies conflict with American values, morals, and principles. To learn more, please visit www.StopAntisemitism.org.

About Zachor Legal Institute: Zachor Legal Institute uses the law to defend against anti-Semitism, with a focus on opposing BDS. To learn more, please visit www.ZachorLegal.org.

