New report: Data highlights significant summer instructional loss from the youngest students, reinforcing the importance of strong core instruction in early literacy

Evidence-based instruction helps K–3 students build strong reading skills and overcome instructional loss

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today released a research brief on beginning-of-school-year reading data for K–3 students. Findings reveal that recent gains in K–3 early literacy have stalled overall, and that the youngest learners are demonstrating concerning instructional loss over the summer. Students progressing from kindergarten to first grade are the most vulnerable because they have received the least amount of explicit instruction to reinforce foundational reading skills: as many as one in four students return from their summer break no longer on track for core instruction.

The report compares K–3 literacy data from the past six school years to analyze the effect of instructional loss on student learning. Across grades K–3, the number of students at risk for not learning to read has yet to improve more than pre-pandemic levels, and only half of students are on track to read at grade level.

"What this really points to is the importance of quality core instruction for young students. Quality instruction should be systematic, cumulative, and explicit. And of course, reading instruction should be informed by assessment data," said Susan Lambert, chief academic officer of elementary humanities at Amplify. "This data helps educators identify strengths and areas for growth, enabling them to provide strong foundational support for their youngest students."

In the report, Amplify outlines recommendations for educators as they begin the school year. Schools and districts can support students by:

Ensuring that all students receive quality instruction grounded in evidence-based practices such as the Science of Reading

Identifying students who need additional support and developing a plan for addressing their needs

Allocating resources for additional support and implementing those plans

Regularly monitoring progress for students and making adjustments as needed

"Schools and districts should consider explicit instructional practices that provide more frequent opportunities for students to reinforce their reading skills," continued Lambert. "The good news is that when evidence-based instruction takes place in the earliest possible grades, research shows that most students can be taught to read at or approaching grade level."

