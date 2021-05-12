New Report Describes Better Framework for Assessing the Value of Alzheimer's Therapies

ICER's assessments do not take into account the true burden that conditions like Alzheimer's have on patients. Tweet this

Bruce Pyenson, one of the Milliman co-authors said, "A value methodology that focuses on direct medical care costs will overlook items such as family caregiver burden and the societal harms of disparities. This is an important problem when valuing AD treatments, as their worth is likely to be underestimated without consideration of spillover costs, community-level consequences, and health effects related to caregiving. Our paper also recommends separating the issue of value from the discussion about who pays and who gets paid."

Additionally, the report outlines an alternative, equitable value assessment framework for use in AD that accounts for the ecosystem that surrounds people with AD, including the impact treatments may have on ameliorating social ills such as racial disparities. The principles include that such a framework should, a) utilize metrics that, when appropriate, apply the same standards regardless of age or socioeconomics, b) capture the health-related value of AD treatments not only for patients but also for their family caregivers, and c) appropriately account for changes in non-health outcomes and issues of community value related to AD patients and their caregivers.

"This report is further evidence that ICER's QALY-based assessments do not take into account the full and true burden that complex conditions such as Alzheimer's disease have on patients, family caregivers, and society, which means they also don't recognize the value of treatments that alleviate those burdens," said Sue Peschin, MHS, President and CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research. "We need to develop non-QALY alternatives that put the economic focus strictly on the effectiveness of treatments and services, and whether they are truly delivering health outcomes that patients want."

The report reflects the view of the authors, who are employees of Milliman, which does not endorse any product or program. Funding for the report was provided by the Alliance, which received supplementary grants from Biogen and Eli Lilly.

