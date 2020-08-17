New Report Details the 50 Leading Small Business Consultants in 2020
B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch released its list of the 50 highest performing small business consulting firms for 2020. Ranking criteria was based on each company's ability to deliver for its clients and leadership within the business consulting industry.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch unveiled its 2020 list of the top 50 small business consulting firms. As part of Clutch's Small Business Solidarity program, Clutch is excited to recognize these top 50 firms for their excellence in supporting the small business community.
Small businesses generate nearly half of all U.S. economic activity, and the consultants featured in Clutch's research have served as key supporters for businesses across all industries.
The leaders are as follows:
|
1. Franchise Marketing
|
2. Anchor Advisors, Ltd.
|
3. TechSci Research
|
4. OGScapital
|
5. Build. Change. Impact.
|
6. Argona Partners
|
7. Flywheel LLC
|
8. Agency Growth Consultant
|
9. Orchid Black
|
10. Out2Bound
|
11. Spectacular Academy
|
12. Out of the Box Advisors
|
13. Firestitch Inc.
|
14. The Jill Raff Group
|
15. Atlena
|
16. Confidant Global
|
17. Core Money Engine
|
18. Aciron Consulting, Inc.
|
19. Brand New Matter
|
20. BellaVix
|
21. ZAD Consulting Group
|
22. Sales Schema
|
23. Your Outsourced CFO
|
24. Apex Privacy
|
25. Etch
|
26. Amazing Solutions, Inc.
|
27. PANONY
|
28. The Big Leaf
|
29. Viral Strategy Group
|
30. Westside Financial
|
31. Local Asset - Client
|
32. 7Things sp. z o.o.
|
33. Agility Consulting
|
34. KOISRA Co., Ltd
|
35. VINT Consult
|
36. Witstuners
|
37. MPWR Coaching
|
38. Innerplum Consulting
|
39. Oteri Consulting Group,
|
40. Uncommon Communication
|
41. PruVisor Management
|
42. Council Fire
|
43. Black Drone
|
44. Life Elixir
|
45. HASHI Consulting Japan
|
46. Auden Digital
|
47. Sunicola Consolidated Ltd
|
48. Advisory365
|
49. AIZEN CONSULTING
|
50. howtosellmybusiness.com
"Business consultants need to understand the unique challenges small businesses face," said Sara Philibotte, senior business development analyst at Clutch. "The business consulting companies featured today have demonstrated not only a superior knowledge of the industries in which they work but also great empathy toward their clients."
The Clutch team researched hundreds of small business consulting firms to create this report. Clutch's research methodology includes a variety of factors such as reviews, market presence, work experience, and clientele.
Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 12, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website. The full research can be found at https://clutch.co/consulting/small-business.
