New Report Exposes Iran's Lethal Operations, Procurement, and Propaganda Activities Inside the United States

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Program on Extremism at The George Washington University has released a comprehensive report titled "Propaganda, Procurement, and Lethal Operations: Iran's Activities Inside America." This 42.000 word report provides a detailed analysis longstanding and escalating activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hezbollah targeting the United States. As tensions between the U.S. and Iran have intensified in the wake of recent conflicts, this report is a timely assessment of Iran's and Hezbollah's operations on American soil.

The report identifies three primary categories of Iranian activities within the U.S.: lethal operations, procurement networks, and propaganda efforts. These activities reflect Iran's strategy to undermine U.S. security and extend its influence through a combination of direct and covert actions.

Key findings of the report include:

Lethal Operations: Since 1980, Iran has orchestrated a series of assassinations inside the United States , targeting dissidents, diplomats, and even high-ranking U.S. officials. These operations often involve hired criminals, allowing Tehran to maintain plausible deniability.





Since 1980, has orchestrated a series of assassinations inside , targeting dissidents, diplomats, and even high-ranking U.S. officials. These operations often involve hired criminals, allowing to maintain plausible deniability. Procurement Networks: For decades, Iranian-linked entities have been active in acquiring sensitive technology and conducting financial transactions that violate U.S. sanctions. These activities are part of a broader effort to bolster Iran's strategic capabilities.





For decades, Iranian-linked entities have been active in acquiring sensitive technology and conducting financial transactions that violate U.S. sanctions. These activities are part of a broader effort to bolster strategic capabilities. Propaganda Efforts: The report highlights a network of U.S.-based organizations, including mosques, Islamic centers, and student groups, that disseminate Iran's ideological and political messages. Entities like the New York -based Alavi Foundation play a central role in spreading Tehran's narrative and undermining American values.





The report highlights a network of U.S.-based organizations, including mosques, Islamic centers, and student groups, that disseminate ideological and political messages. Entities like the -based Alavi Foundation play a central role in spreading narrative and undermining American values. Hezbollah's Role: The report underscores Hezbollah's deep-rooted presence in the United States as Iran's most established proxy. Since 2000, over 140 individuals have been prosecuted for Hezbollah-related activities, which include fundraising, money laundering, smuggling, and even operational support for surveillance and weapons procurement. Many Hezbollah-affiliated individuals in the U.S. have built extensive networks for financial and logistical support, particularly concentrated in states including Michigan , New York , and California . This network continues to serve as a key element of Tehran's broader strategy to exert influence and maintain a foothold in the U.S.

"This report is a stark reminder of the persistent and multifaceted threat that Iran and its proxies pose to U.S. national security," said Lara Burns, head of Terrorism Research at the Program on Extremism. "Understanding these networks is crucial for developing strategies to counteract their influence and prevent potential attacks on American soil."

Lorenzo Vidino, Director of the Program on Extremism, added, "The Iranian regime's activities inside the United States are part of a broader strategy to project power and influence well beyond its borders. The combination of lethal operations, strategic procurement, and propaganda dissemination represents a sophisticated challenge that requires a coordinated and comprehensive response."

The Program on Extremism's latest report calls for heightened awareness and vigilance regarding Iranian activities in the U.S. and underscores the importance of comprehensive measures to disrupt these networks.

For more information on the Program on Extremism or to download the full report, please visit https://extremism.gwu.edu.

About the Program on Extremism at George Washington University

The Program on Extremism at George Washington University provides analysis on issues related to violent and non-violent extremism. It offers practical policy solutions that resonate with policymakers, practitioners, and the general public.

For additional inquiries, please contact:

GW Program on Extremism

Phone: (202) 994-9056

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The George Washington University