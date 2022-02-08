New Report Finds 82% of Patients Still Experience Medication Delays, Despite Healthcare Industry Advancements

The 2022 Medication Access Report uses industry research, patient interviews and new survey data from patients, pharmacists, providers, payers and biopharma companies to identify opportunities for healthcare technology to improve medication access. Additional key findings in this year's report include:

Patients face mounting medication affordability challenges

79% of patients said they've gone to the pharmacy only to discover a prescription cost more than they expected. 1 Nearly 31% of those patients left without their medication or did not seek affordability options. 1

Care teams in every setting are affected by pandemic stress

54% of pharmacists said they lack time to complete their job effectively, with 81% citing inadequate staffing and 73% citing time-consuming administrative tasks. 4

Timely, actionable data is needed across the healthcare ecosystem to improve patient care

To better inform affordability conversations with patients and help patients start specialty therapies, 5 6 % of providers 6 and 63 % of pharmacists 4 said they need access to patient-specific benefit information.

The 2022 Medication Access Report also highlights technology solutions that automate historically manual processes and provide actionable information that better enable care team members to help patients get the medicine they need.

"For decades, the U.S. healthcare industry has wrestled with utilizing technology and timely insights to address quality, cost, choice and convenience to create better patient outcomes," said John Beardsley, senior vice president of corporate strategy at CoverMyMeds. "But in the last two years, we have witnessed new digital health solutions emerge to meet the heightened needs from care teams and patients. By adopting newfound workflows and the latest technology to navigate patient care, the industry can further improve healthcare interoperability and progress toward the vision of improved outcomes."

The report is published by CoverMyMeds, part of McKesson Corporation, with an advisory board of industry leaders from Albertsons Companies, California Chronic Care Coalition, Cambia Health, Cerner, Clearview Healthcare Partners, Community Health Network, eMDs, Horizon Government Affairs, National Council for Prescription Drug Programs, National Patient Advocate Foundation, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Ontada, Orsini Healthcare and PioneerRx.

To view the full 2022 Medication Access Report, click here.

Those attending HIMSS22 March 14 – 18, 2022 can visit CoverMyMeds at booth 2721 to learn about medication access solutions, including prescription decision support tools that empower providers with patient-specific data to support informed prescribing and affordability conversations. For more information about CoverMyMeds at HIMSS22, click here.

About CoverMyMeds

CoverMyMeds, part of McKesson Corporation, is a medication access company committed to helping people get the medicine they need to live healthier lives. Through innovation and collaboration, CoverMyMeds' solutions seamlessly connect the healthcare network to improve medication access; thereby increasing speed to therapy and reducing prescription abandonment. CoverMyMeds' network includes 75% of electronic health record systems (EHRs), 50,000+ pharmacies, 750,000 providers and most health plans and PBMs. Visit www.covermymeds.com for more information.

