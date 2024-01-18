New Report Finds Cybersecurity Staffing Shortage as Top Concern for School Districts

News provided by

Clever

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Clever's latest report finds challenges in fostering collaborative, team-based cybersecurity alongside the growing adoption of new security tools in schools.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever, the platform used by more than 75% of U.S. K-12 schools to simplify and secure digital learning, today released Cybersecure 2024, their annual survey of school administrators offering an in-depth look at the state of cybersecurity across the U.S. K12 landscape.

The survey of over 800 administrators, conducted in Fall of 2023, illuminates the challenges and opportunities for schools in strengthening cybersecurity. 1 in 3 districts ranked lack of dedicated cybersecurity personnel as their top challenge in safeguarding schools, in line with similar findings from CoSN that many district leaders lack sufficient cybersecurity resources and face budget constraints. In fact, 50% of districts also reported wanting to spend more on cybersecurity than they currently do, underscoring the growing need for investments and preparation. This need is evidenced by one district's experience with a major ransomware attack:

"Our collaborative stance on cybersecurity was strengthened by experiencing a major ransomware attack, said Christy Fisher, Chief Technology Officer, Norman Public Schools. "It emphasized the need for cybersecurity insurance and the critical role of cross-departmental cooperation in negotiating and understanding the financial aspects of cyber risk."

Moreover, while 96% of administrators reported cybersecurity as something that should be a collaborative effort, only 17% reported their strategies truly reflect this team-based approach. As evidenced by these findings, cybersecurity must involve all staff – from IT staff to individual employees –  in awareness, training and prevention efforts to create a culture of shared data/system protection responsibility. Other key findings from the report, which features perspectives from more than 800 administrators, include:

+        Growing Cybersecurity Threats: Phishing and ransomware are identified as the biggest threats, with 80% of administrators concerned about phishing attacks.

+        New Cybersecurity Tools: 89% of districts want to adopt new tech tools to enhance protection, with a focus on identity and access management systems, data encryption, and zero-trust security models.

+        Increasing Vendor Scrutiny: Half of U.S. districts have updated vendor security criteria in the past 2 years; 55% are planning more changes in the year ahead.

The report also provides practical recommendations for districts, including emphasizing user-friendly cybersecurity tools, establishing clear criteria for evaluating and selecting edtech vendors and partners, and mobilizing mindshare around cybersecurity by training all staff roles.

In response to the report findings, Trish Sparks, CEO of Clever, underscored the people-first aspect of cybersecurity: "It's not just about technology — it's about people too. To keep schools safe, everyone involved—tech providers, admins, and teachers—needs to know cybersecurity best practices. Tools like MFA must be easy to use, making it more likely for everyone to use them and keep schools secure."

To learn more about the state of cybersecurity in K-12 education, read the full report here.

About Clever
Clever is on a mission to connect every student to a world of learning. More than 75% of U.S. K-12 schools use Clever to power secure digital learning experiences. And, with Clever's layered security solutions, K-12 schools can protect district access and identities for all staff, teachers, and students. With a secure platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, Clever is committed to advancing education with technology that works for students everywhere. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has an office in San Francisco, CA, but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

SOURCE Clever

Also from this source

New Survey: Majority of Teachers Cite Edtech as Key to Supporting Diverse Learners While Reducing Workloads

New Survey: Majority of Teachers Cite Edtech as Key to Supporting Diverse Learners While Reducing Workloads

Clever, the platform used by more than 75% of U.S. K-12 schools to simplify and secure digital learning, today announced its Classroom of the Future...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.