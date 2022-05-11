New report finds half of all credit union industry assets at risk from climate change

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres and the Filene Research Institute have released a new report that finds thousands of U.S credit unions have significant unaddressed risk arising from the climate crisis. This first-of-its-kind analysis provides insights on how credit unions can respond to the climate crisis, mitigate their risks, and become part of a system-wide solution.

The report, The Changing Climate for Credit Unions, finds that more than 60% of all credit unions—and at least $1.2 trillion in credit union assets—are at physical risk from climate change. They face growing risks from extreme weather events including fires, floods, hurricanes, and increased transition risk, such as changes in regulation, technology, as well as legal and reputational risks. The report argues that it is incredibly risky for credit unions to ignore the climate threats with 60% of U.S. credit unions physically located in vulnerable locations and with credit unions having $141 billion in assets from high-risk industries that are evolving due to climate change.