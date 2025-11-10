New Report Finds Recent Tariffs Threaten Both Worker Safety and U.S. Economic Strength

Safety equipment industry says new tariffs could raise PPE costs and lead to preventable injuries and fatalities—costing the U.S. economy billions and putting American workers and essential industries at risk.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) warns that tariffs enacted on and after April 2, 2025, may come with hidden costs far beyond the balance sheet. The findings reveal that higher PPE prices could not only strain American businesses and slow economic growth but also put the safety of millions of frontline American workers at risk.

The report, " The Hidden Costs of PPE Tariffs : The Impacts of Tariff-Induced PPE Price Spikes on Worker Safety and U.S. Economic Strength," offers a stark reminder: when it comes to protecting workers, the cost of inaction—or miscalculation—can be measured in lives.

"When tariffs make it harder to afford quality protective gear that keeps workers safe, everyone pays the price," said Cam Mackey, President & CEO of ISEA. "This isn't about politics. It's about protecting the people who make America run — the workers building the infrastructure that keeps our cities moving, manufacturing the machinery that defends our nation, powering the energy systems that drive our economy, and caring for our families. Ensuring their safety should be a national priority."

A Rising Price on Protection

Every day, 125 million Americans rely on PPE to do their jobs safely—on construction sites, in hospitals, at manufacturing plants, and across the nation's energy infrastructure. Together, these industries generate $15 trillion in annual economic activity. But as the study shows, the current tariffs will drive up PPE costs across the board, leaving companies with few options: raise prices, cut labor, or reduce their investment in safety equipment.

The last option — cutting PPE spending — is the most dangerous of all. The U.S. already bears an annual cost of $176.5 billion from workplace injuries and fatalities. Even a small drop in PPE use could have devastating human and economic consequences. According to the report , "If worker injuries increase by just a single percentage point as a result of these changes, over 40,000 American workers will be injured on the job,costing the American economy $1.8 billion."

This is not simply a matter of budget-line trade-offs — it cuts to the heart of the workers who build our infrastructure, manufacture our defense systems, power our energy transition, and care for our families. We must recognize that safeguarding the workforce is pivotal to achieving the national priorities of energy leadership, defense readiness, and economic vitality.

"Businesses don't want to cut corners on safety," added Mackey. "But when costs rise and budgets tighten, difficult choices follow. We're asking policymakers to help prevent that situation before it starts."

America's Strength Depends on Worker Safety

ISEA's research highlights how tariff-driven price spikes on PPE could undermine key pillars of the U.S. economy. In the energy sector, more than one million skilled workers rely on PPE to maintain American energy dominance. In defense and manufacturing, PPE keeps production lines moving and supports national security readiness. From hospitals to high-rises, safety equipment is the quiet foundation that keeps America running.

"When workers are protected, the entire economy benefits," said Dan Glucksman, Senior Director of Policy for ISEA. "Fewer injuries mean lower healthcare costs, less downtime, and a stronger, more productive workforce. Safety isn't a cost—it's an investment in America's success."

A Call to Work Together

ISEA is urging the Administration to exempt PPE, safety equipment, and critical components from tariffs announced on or after April 2, 2025. The association's message is simple: protecting workers protects America. Ensuring access to affordable, high-quality PPE should be a shared goal for industry, labor, and government alike.

"This moment calls for collaboration, not division," Mackey said. "Let's work together to keep America's workforce safe—and keep our economy strong."

About ISEA

The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) is the voice of the safety equipment industry. For more than 90 years, ISEA has led the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards and advocated for policies that protect workers. The association provides market insights, professional training, and a forum for collaboration among manufacturers, distributors, and safety professionals.

To access the full report, visit https://safetyequipment.org/tariffs-impact-worker-safety

CONTACT:

Nicole Randall

Senior Director, Marketing & Communications

International Safety Equipment Association

Mobile: 202-330-2432

[email protected]

SOURCE International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA)