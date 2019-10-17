New Report Finds That More Than Half of Wearable Users Fear Inaccurate Health Data, Malfunctions; Users Cautioned Against Relying on Devices

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearables may provide helpful health data, but people are concerned that their fitness tracker could give inaccurate medical data, according to a new survey by The Manifest, a business news and how-to site.

More than one-third of people (36%) are worried that their wearable could give wrong measurements about their heart rate and vital signs; 18% are concerned their device could malfunction and 14% are worried about becoming over-reliant on their wearable.

People with an irregular heartbeat or high blood pressure may rely on their wearable to provide information that keeps them healthy. If the wearable doesn't adjust to their specific heart rhythm or pressure, then the device could provide inaccurate data that should not be used to adjust behaviors or medical treatments.

While fitness trackers can be helpful to track overall health patterns, it is important to still consult with a medical professional on more serious issues.

People Primarily Buy Wearables to Track Exercise and Heart Rate

People say the primary benefit of buying a wearable is to track exercise and measure heart rate. When functioning correctly, wearables can increase people's awareness about their general health and gives users constant access to personalized fitness data.

More than one-third of people (38%) believe the primary health benefit of having a wearable is tracking exercise while 26% like that they can monitor their heart rate and other vital signs.

Meanwhile, 14% of people think the most valuable component of owning a wearable is receiving alerts to possible medical emergencies. For example, if a user's heart rate is too high, then their fitness tracker will send an alert saying they need to lower their heart rate or seek medical help.

Fitness trackers allow users to monitor their health needs on a daily basis and can give doctors personalized data on their patients.

By investing in a fitness tracker, people can understand their exercise and sleep habits better, which can contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

Businesses Invest in Wearables to Decrease Insurance Costs

Businesses are starting to give out fitness trackers that help employees become more aware of their health habits.

If businesses can increase their employees' health, they will have less insurance costs in the future.

Insurance companies can also use wearables data to give personalized rates that benefit people with proactively healthy behaviors.

Wearables are transforming the health industry as businesses try and decrease employee medical costs with pre-emptive care.

