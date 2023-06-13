New Report Forecasts 'Churn Activity' for Many Digital and Health IT Solutions Acquired During the Pandemic

News provided by

Panda Health

13 Jun, 2023, 08:51 ET

With many expiring contracts on the horizon,
report reveals which digital health solutions hospitals are most likely to re-evaluate

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Health, an organization dedicated to helping hospitals successfully navigate the digital health market, has announced the release of a new market report assessing hospital leaders' level of satisfaction with the digital health solutions acquired during the pandemic, and the likelihood that they w­­ill renew their existing contracts or seek out new vendor partners.

The Great Shakeup report, based on a national survey of hospital C-Suite executives conducted in March 2023 by healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners, predicts a significant amount of churn in hospitals' digital health solution vendor usage between now and 2024.

While the digital health solution market was already growing prior to 2020, the pandemic significantly accelerated market growth, as well as technology adoption by hospitals. Hospital leaders who were facing unprecedented challenges, also worked with unprecedented speed to evaluate, select, contract for, and implement new solutions.

Now that hospitals have adjusted to this new post-pandemic state, and as their contract terms for many of these solutions approach expiration, hospital leaders are closely evaluating the impact and results of these implementations.

"At a time when every second mattered, hospitals deployed new solutions quickly in order to support the health of both their patients and their teams. They didn't have the luxury of spending months evaluating options," said Ryan Bengtson, MHSA, President and COO, Panda Health. "Now time is on their side. With more knowledge about what they want, what they need, and what they can expect from digital solutions, the industry should brace for a significant amount of churn."

The report provides exclusive insight and assessments on the levels of satisfaction, rate of renewals, and predicted potential impact of 11 digital health solutions:

  • Telemedicine/E-visit Solutions
  • Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions
  • Digital Care Navigators/Website Chatbots
  • Digital Care Coordination/Care Journey Tools
  • Patient Engagement Solutions
  • Self-Service Patient Scheduling Solutions
  • Hospital at Home Solutions
  • Data Lakes and Data Fabric Solutions
  • Patient Acquisition and Activation Solutions
  • Digital Patient Intake Solutions
  • Patient and Employee Wellness Solutions

The Great Shakeup Report is available for download on the panda.health website.

To learn how Panda can help your hospital quickly, confidently, and safely adopt best-in-class digital health solutions like these, contact [email protected]. For more information on Panda Health, or their ability to provide easier, safer, and smarter digital health solution decision making for health systems, visit Panda.health.

About Panda Health
Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

­For More Information
John Gonda
(616)-309-4888
[email protected]

SOURCE Panda Health

Also from this source

New Independent Survey Reveals Hospitals Are Facing Extensive Challenges in Choosing Digital Health Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.