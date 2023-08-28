New Report Forecasts Rapid Growth in Global Digital Food Management Market: BCC Research LLC

According to BCC Research analysts, advances in digital food management will save restaurants and other food service outlets up to 20% of their operating expenses.

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The average restaurant in the US throws out 50,000 pounds of food every year, leading to financial waste and unnecessary methane emissions. Digital food management services can reduce this waste by 10-20% by providing real-time inventory tracking, automated recipe management, optimized menu planning, and data-driven purchasing insights.

Traditional food management requires significant manpower for inventory management, recipe creation, menu planning, customer interactions, etc. Shifting to digital food management improves precision, speed, and insights.

In BCC's report, Global Digital Food Management Market, BCC analysts forecast the market growth for digital food management by application and geographical region for the next five years.

The analysts project that the market will grow from $1.75 Billion in 2022 to
$4.48 Billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

The analysts forecast product growth for inventory management, product development, and marketing. They segment the market by geographic region, covering the traditionally robust North American market, the APAC region, and Europe.

95% of service providers in the digital food management space are startups. BCC analysts highlight innovators in the area, such as Agilysys, Apicbase, and Tastewise Technologies

The analysts discuss which solutions are growing fastest and which are getting the most attention from Angel investors and venture capitalists.

The analysts explain how artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming food management.

Report Name: Global Digital Food Management Market (IFT288A)

Report Link: https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/information-technology/digital-food-management-market.html

