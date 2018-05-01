New Report From Classy Reveals Recurring Donors Are 440% More Valuable Than One-Time Donors

Leveraging proprietary data from more than 2.5 million donations, nearly 20,000 active fundraising campaigns, and over 3,500 organizations ranging in size from small to large, The State of Modern Philanthropy breaks down the complex variables of the supporter journey to provide a deeper understanding of modern supporter behavior.

"Online fundraising isn't a single thing—today's digital philanthropists can engage through mobile, interact with different campaign types like peer-to-peer or crowdfunding, commit to a recurring gift, register for events, and participate in unplanned inflection points like disasters and political events," said Dr. Ben Cipollini, Director of Engineering, Data Insights at Classy. "To that end, nonprofits need to demonstrate more flexibility and strategy in their fundraising than ever before, so we created this report to shine a light on their common paths to growth."

Available now, The State of Modern Philanthropy surfaces dozens of new, key insights, including:

Recurring donor value revealed: Recurring donors are 42 percent more valuable than fundraisers, and a whopping 440 percent more valuable than one-time donors.

Recurring donors are 42 percent more valuable than fundraisers, and a whopping 440 percent more valuable than one-time donors. Giving Tuesday draws a younger, more engaged crowd: The median age of a Giving Tuesday donor is 25, which is 12 years younger than the median donor on a typical day. Additionally, donors acquired on Giving Tuesday are three to four times more likely to take their relationships with organizations to the next level by fundraising on their behalf.

The median age of a Giving Tuesday donor is 25, which is 12 years younger than the median donor on a typical day. Additionally, donors acquired on Giving Tuesday are three to four times more likely to take their relationships with organizations to the next level by fundraising on their behalf. Peer-to-peer fundraising is mobile—and friendly: Mobile transaction volume contributes to peer-to-peer campaigns almost twice as much as donation pages. Plus, 76 percent of all donations to a peer-to-peer campaign are made to individuals' fundraising pages, not to the organizations' campaign pages, suggesting that peers are engaging with their friends as much as—if not more than—the organizations themselves.

Mobile transaction volume contributes to peer-to-peer campaigns almost twice as much as donation pages. Plus, 76 percent of all donations to a peer-to-peer campaign are made to fundraising pages, not to the organizations' campaign pages, suggesting that peers are engaging with their friends as much as—if not more than—the organizations themselves. "Old millennials" are the most mobile: The median age of mobile donors is 36, and with 60 percent of mobile traffic coming from social media, the top end of this generational cohort is social, too.

The report also includes a fundraising benchmarks worksheet to encourage nonprofits to mine for and evaluate their own important data and use the results to help drive strategic planning.

"Through this data, we hope to provide organizations a richer understanding of how modern supporters engage with fundraising campaigns," said Dr. Cipollini. "Ultimately, we want to empower nonprofits of all sizes to make more informed decisions and grow their supporter bases exponentially."

