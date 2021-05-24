New Report from Classy Uncovers Online Giving Patterns from The Virtual Fundraising Environment of 2020 Across 9.4 Million Donations

Inviting event attendees to fundraise on your behalf leads to 4.5 times greater revenue. Tweet this

"Every year, we look at the millions of transactions that occur on our platform to provide nonprofits with data-driven insights through our The State of Modern Philanthropy report. Our hope is these findings spur new and impactful strategies for nonprofits to add to their fundraising portfolios and to explore how technology can improve supporter acquisition, drive more recurring revenue, and help build lasting donor relationships," said Soraya Alexander, Senior Vice President of Customer Growth and Marketing at Classy. "This year's report takes key learnings from an uncharacteristic year of fundraising and showcases ways nonprofits can future-proof their operations to tackle the next challenging moment and insulate themselves from further crises."